Exide Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery and Charger Management Software for the Motive Power Industry

MILTON, Ga., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exide.com) announced today the launch of GNB Cloud, multi-enterprise collaboration software to optimally design and deploy the most effective motive power battery and charger systems. This cloud-based tool allows GNB Industrial Power and its partners and end users to leverage live fleet data to customize and compare various motive power options, simulating performance before deployment. Outcomes for operational and financial performance are then measured and delivered to system stakeholders in real time to maximize value and ensure customer satisfaction. GNB is providing this as a value-added service to its partners and customers to make better, data-driven decisions.

Stop by the GNB Industrial Power Booth (#S647) at ProMat for an interactive demonstration and one-on-one discussions with our experts.

"GNB Cloud is a game changer for the motive power industry," said Ted Becker, Exide Technologies President, Americas. "This battery and charger management solution integrates multiple sources of data to generate actionable intelligence needed to maximize system performance. The industry needed better tools to make decisions and ensure success; Exide is pleased to be first to market with this solution."

GNB Cloud is comprised of three linked software modules - Measure, Model, and Monitor - with data shared across them. The Measure module automates fleet power studies providing critical baseline energy data to specify motive power systems. The Model module leverages this data, simulating the financial and operational performance of batteries and chargers in order to optimize system design. Once deployed, the Monitor module connects these solutions to the cloud, and delivers customized key performance indicators (KPIs) in real time to maximize system performance. Together, Measure, Model, and Monitor form a powerful, data-driven process to design and manage advanced motive power solutions, ensuring long-term customer success.

GNB Cloud is modern cloud-based software with the following features:

Built as Software as a Service (SaaS) for efficient deployment and user customization

Multiple wireless options to connect battery and charger data to the cloud

Advanced fleet management tools including predictive analytics for battery lifetime

GNB Industrial Power will be demonstrating GNB Cloud at ProMat, April 8 -12. Stop by booth #S647 for an interactive demonstration and one-on-one discussions with our experts.

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies ( www.exide.com ) is a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets. Exide's 130 years of technology innovation combined with operations in more than 80 countries enables the company to deliver compelling solutions for the world's current and future power needs. Exide produces and recycles a broad range of products, serving the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power market segments with battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for a broad range of industries including: agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. Exide is Powering the World Forward - history and scale combined with a start-up mentality make Exide the right choice for customers who want more than simply a battery supplier.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Floyd

Melissa.Floyd@exide.com

(678) 566-9927

SOURCE Exide Technologies

Related Links

https://www.exide.com

