Exide's Marine & Leisure Range Certified by DNV GL

GENNEVILLIERS, France, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery manufacturer Exide Technologies (www.exide.com), a global provider of stored energy solutions, has been awarded renewed DNV GL certification for its AGM and GEL Marine & Leisure batteries. This certification, the highest endorsement for a marine-market product, means the batteries have been declared safe and reliable for use at sea.

DNV GL first approved Exide's GEL and AGM batteries in 2011, after visiting Exide's factories throughout Europe and in the United States and examining its quality control and standard of batteries at each location. This stringent process is repeated every two years to ensure that the strictest quality standards are maintained.

Exide is an original-equipment supplier to many leading boat and marine-vessel manufacturers, who trust in the quality and reliability of the company's products. In addition to DNV GL, the Exide Marine & Leisure range is verified by the UK's National Caravan Council, a trusted authority among motorhome and caravan users. These official verifications help Exide resellers to establish their expertise and show that they offer trusted and high-quality products.

The newly recertified Marine & Leisure batteries include Exide Start AGM, Dual AGM and Equipment GEL. Start AGM is designed to start the engine, Dual AGM services all electrical equipment and engine starting from a single battery bank, and Equipment GEL is specially designed for the supply of electrical equipment.

Exide's updated Marine & Leisure labels are optimized to improve the battery buying experience for consumers. They feature a light color palette, with contrast silver to highlight the premium status of AGM and GEL technology. Icons show which vehicle types are supported by each battery, reassuring consumers they have selected the right technology for their particular application.

"We're delighted to have again received this important endorsement from DNV GL. This highlights that our batteries can be relied on in the most challenging marine applications, where safety and reliability are paramount," said Guido Scanagatta, Product Marketing Manager Transportation EMEA at Exide Technologies.

