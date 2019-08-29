Exiger Hires David Kubersky as Chief Revenue Officer

"We're delighted to have David join Exiger's leadership team at this exciting time in our evolution," said Michael Beber , CEO of Exiger. "Exiger has had terrific success to-date. Now, as we lay the foundation for accelerating our growth, we need a leader who can implement the business development and sales processes that are repeatable and scalable while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit, agility and client-centricity that has and will continue to make Exiger great. David is that leader."

David brings breadth and depth of experience in deploying integrated solutions to clients with proven expertise in revenue leadership, account management, digital marketing effectiveness, salesforce optimization and client success. He has a seasoned understanding of how to build exceptional teams to deliver solutions seamlessly across multiple-disciplines.

"Joining Exiger was an easy decision," said David. "I was immediately drawn to the level of expertise across the organization, commitment to excellence and the pace of growth the team has driven since its launch. Starting from a position of such strength is rare and I'm excited to lead the next phase of Exiger's growth strategy."

David has more than 20 years of experience in revenue leadership roles, spanning entrepreneurial, private equity and venture capital backed firms, as well as public corporations of various sizes and stages of maturity. Before joining Exiger, he served as Head of Sales at Broadridge, a global fintech firm. Prior to Broadridge he was a Principal of SixPoints Venture Concepts, a boutique advisory firm helping growth companies accelerate go-to-market success. He was also the Chief Operating Officer/Chief Revenue Officer at CodeStreet, a private equity funded technology company delivering software solutions to the global financial services industry, and EVP and Managing Director at SimCorp – a publicly traded global software firm focused on the financial services vertical market.

About Exiger

Exiger is changing the way financial institutions, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to prevent and identify bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Government Services solutions, Exiger has developed purpose-built technology –– DDIQ and Insight 3PM –– trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients' compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and eight cities around the world, including London, New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong and Singapore.

