Existing and Upcoming Therapies for Most Common Allergic, Infectious Diseases Including COVID-19

The current research study discusses the available countermeasures and forthcoming allergic and infectious diseases. The most common allergic diseases such as allergic rhinitis, also know as Hay fever or seasonal allergies; sinusitis; asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); atopic dermatitis (or eczema); urticaria (or hives) and most severe allergic reaction anaphylaxis are covered under allergic diseases. This study looks at the first-line therapies available such as antihistamine, topical and oral corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, decongestants, topical calcineurin inhibitors, enzyme/kinase inhibitors, antimicrobials such as antifungals and antibiotics, steroids, immunosuppressants, epinephrine therapy, and other drugs and nonpharmacological interventions. This research service also talks about immunotherapies in allergic diseases such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed toward interleukin (IL): Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Benralizumab, anti-immunoglobin E (anti-Ig-E) mAb: Omalizumab; future therapeutic targets, desensitisation, and possible surgeries.

For infectious disease, this research study covers World Health Organization's eleven priority diseases, which include Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and recently added COVID-19. On a broader lever, this study delineates anti-virals (favipiravir, Remdesivir ribavirin, lopinavir), repurposed and repositioned drugs, biologics such as vaccines including mRNA vaccines, mAbs, novel recombinant protein therapeutics, first commercialized ebola vaccine, natural medicines, cell therapies, and most recent clinical updates.

A major section of this study deals with potential therapeutics, drug discovery attempts, vaccines and biologics for human corona viruses, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and novel corona virus 2019-nCoV and their clinical trials, sponsors, and collaborators. Selected drugs and company profiles are presented at the end of this study.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope: Therapies for Most Common Allergic, Infectious Diseases Including COVID-19

1.2 Analysis Framework: Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.4 Key Findings of Technology Breakthrough Driving Allergy & Infectious Disease Therapies

2. Technology Snapshot



3. Treatment and Management of Common Allergic Diseases

3.1 Most Common Allergic Diseases

3.2 First-line Therapy of Allergic Rhinitis - Antihistamines

3.3 First-line Therapy of Allergic Rhinitis - Other Therapies

3.4 Novel Therapies for Asthma and COPD

3.5 Future Targets and Therapies for Asthma and COPD

3.6 Nonpharmacological Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

3.7 Pharmacological Treatments of Atopic Dermatitis

3.8 Systemic Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

3.9 Current and Upcoming Treatments for Sinusitis

3.10 Treatment of Urticaria

3.11 First-line Treatment of Anaphylaxis

3.12 Treatment and Management of Anaphylaxis Through Desensitization

4. Treatment and Management of WHO's Priority Infectious Diseases of Public Health Emergency

4.1 WHO's Priority Diseases for R&D in Public Health Emergency

4.2 Treatment of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

4.3 Clinical Trials of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

4.4 First Ebola Virus Vaccine Was Approved by the US FDA in 2019

4.5 Phase 3 and Phase 4 Clinical Trials for Ebola Virus Disease

4.6 Outlook of Treatments for Marburg Virus Infection

4.7 Active Clinical Trials for Marburg Virus Infection

4.8 Upcoming Treatments of Lassa Fever

4.9 Developments in Zika Virus Infection Therapeutics

4.10 Clinical Trials for Interventions of Zika Virus Infections

4.11 Novel System to Reduce the Risk of Transfusion-transmitted Infections

4.12 Prevention and Control of Rift Valley Fever Virus Infection

4.13 Clinical Trials for Rift Valley Fever Virus Infection

4.14 Viruses of the Genus Henipavirus: Nipah & Hendra Virus

4.15 Clinical Trials for Nipah Virus

5. Current and Forthcoming Interventions for Human Coronavirus Infections

5.1 Human Coronaviruses and Their Properties

5.2 BatCoVs and Intermediate Hosts: Reservoirs for Emerging Human CoVs

5.3 Outlook of MERS-CoV Clinical Trials

5.4 Outlook of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Trials

5.5 Repurposed Drugs: Potential Anti-COVID-19 Therapies

5.6 Phase 3 Interventions for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV2

5.7 Antiviral and Antimalarial Interventions for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 in Phase 3 Clinical Trials

5.8 Other Phase 3 Interventions for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2

5.9 Phase 4 Clinical Trials for COVID-19

5.10 Currently Used Compounds for Treatment of COVID-19

5.11 Emerging COVID-19 Therapies

5.12 Potential Lentivirus-based Minigene SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines

5.13 Potential Adenovirus and mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines

5.14 Clinical Trials of Potential Cell Therapies for COVID-19

5.15 Major Participants in Anti-COVID-19 Drug Discovery

5.16 Innovators Fuelling Anti-COVID-19 Drug Discovery

5.17 Industry Participants Enabling Anti-COVID-19 Drug Discovery

5.18 Novel Biologic Drug for Sialic Acid Dependent Viruses

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Personalized Therapies for Allergic Diseases

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Potential Novel Therapeutics for COVID-19

7. Key Industry Influencers



