EXIT Realty Corp. International Announces Real Leadership Podcast: Ideas for the Real Estate Professional

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced the launch of "Real Leadership, ideas for the real estate professional," a podcast hosted by real estate industry veteran, Bob McKinnon.

Real Leadership provides a gathering place and forum for some of the top minds in the real estate industry to discuss all things leadership. "After five decades in real estate, I've met some of the most amazing people, leaders from all over the real estate industry from coast to coast," says McKinnon. "When I interview Stefan Swanepoel, Dr. Mike Armour, Chuck Lamb, Tami Bonnell and others for Real Leadership episodes, I'm gleaning from them their finest organizational and leadership ideas."

Bob McKinnon has been a leader's leader for decades. McKinnon has managed portions of five real estate companies, has been a franchisor, a corporate manager and Director. Being a part of the team that developed the first region of CENTURY 21 in Southern California, McKinnon was instrumental in that company's early growth and development. In 2012, he became the South West U.S. Divisional President for EXIT Realty Corp. International, working with regional owners to help to grow EXIT's presence. In 2016, he became a certified speaker, trainer and coach of the John Maxwell Team. In 2017 McKinnon was appointed Director of Leadership for the entire EXIT Realty organization.

From the heads of large franchisors to the smallest independents, from association presidents to MLS directors and from broker/owners to agents who guide their clients through the buying and selling maze, regardless of someone's role in the real estate industry, he or she is a leader.

Current Real Leadership episodes include:

Stefan Swanepoel: Providing the GPS for the real estate profession

Industry watcher, Stefan Swanepoel, discusses how he built the premier source of trends and real estate industry data available today.

Chuck Lamb: Service to the real estate industry that pays huge dividends

REALTORS'®, Realtor, Chuck Lamb, explains how he built a market-leading real estate organization of eight offices with ancillary businesses and began a legacy of leadership with the California Association and National Association of REALTORS® that has made the real estate industry much stronger and more dynamic.

Dr. Mike Armour: Leadership at its core is both broad and simple

Author, speaker and executive leadership coach, Dr. Mike Armour, shares broad leadership principals then gives very simple and pointed suggestions for listeners to grow as leaders.

Tami Bonnell: A truly personal and up-close leadership style

The CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, Tami Bonnell, shares her heart as she explains her personal leadership style and how she builds a company by investing in her team's lives.

Real Leadership is available on iTunes and other popular platforms and by visiting www.realleadershippodcast.com.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty's Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company's Focus on Good Health initiative promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $4 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

