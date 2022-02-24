EXIT Strategy Realty Owner and CEO Nick Libert to Provide Over 300 Brokerage Agents with CRM Solution Wise Agent

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner and CEO Nick Libert will provide Wise Agent as a CRM solution across the entire EXIT Strategy Realty brokerage.

Chicago's EXIT Strategy Realty agents have begun onboarding to their new CRM platform, Wise Agent, which provides contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and intelligent real estate marketing software.

Owner and CEO Nick Libert will provide Wise Agent as a CRM solution across the entire EXIT Strategy Realty brokerage.

Libert, a real estate veteran with over two decades' industry experience, lends his expertise to owning and operating EXIT Realty Corp. International's #1 most productive office in the midwest.

"I spent about six months researching CRMs," explains Libert, "I found with my database, I was outgrowing most of the CRMs that I was testing. I wanted to be able to do things like text messaging large groups at once, but individual texts. I wanted to be able to send Cloud CMAs more easily. I wanted to do a lot of things that most products were simply not able to do. I was also struggling with the lack of technical support and the lack of new integrations."

The EXIT Strategy office has closed more than $1.5 billion in transactions. The Chicago office has been named in Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies for several years.

Wise Agent, an Arizona-based software company, aims to help REALTORS®, like those at EXIT Strategy Realty, become more efficient, allowing them to save time and make more money.

"The real estate landscape technology-wise is changing so quickly. It's almost overwhelming for some of us, and we needed a company that was going to really back us and give ongoing support."

EXIT Strategy Realty agents will also have 24/7 support for all of the CRM's tools and features courtesy of Wise Agent's 5-star support team.

EXIT Strategy Realty agents can now leverage Wise Agent's robust marketing suite, including landing pages, video text messaging, and property flyers. Wise Agent also provides a real estate postcard solution, goal tracker, and commission reports for one low monthly cost.

EXIT Strategy Realty agents will be able to continue their fast-paced growth and top-tier client service with Wise Agent's all-in-one contact management platform.

"We're honored to be able to help EXIT Strategy Realty continue to grow by providing them the tools and support they need to empower their clients," says Wise Agent COO Eleni Sommerschield .

About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, allowing real estate professionals to run their entire business on one system. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, allowing them to save time and take on more business.

About EXIT Strategy: Exit Strategy Realty is EXIT Realty International's largest and most productive office in the Midwest, home to more than 250 talented sales and leasing agents. They have closed more than $1.5 billion in transactions in and around Chicago, helped thousands of clients Buy/Sell/Lease/Invest in property, and their agents/associates have generated over $3 million in residual bonuses via Exit Realty's unique formula. Learn more at www.exitsellschicago.com .

Media Contact:

Wise Agent Support

480-836-0345

[email protected]

SOURCE Wise Agent CRM