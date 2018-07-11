ExO Foundation, Inc. Receives $15 Million In Investment From Rokk3r Inc. For CivX Economy And Salim Ismail Takes Seat On Rokk3r Board

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ExO Foundation, creator of the CivX Economy, ExO Lever, ExO Works, the Fastrack Institute, and a global network of over 435 impactful people will receive $15 Million in investment from Rokk3r Inc . (OTC: ROKK), a global idea-to-exit company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida into the CivX Economy. The investment is via a SAFE-T redeemable for CIVX tokens.

CIVX is the native digital asset of the CivX Economy , which is the transformation economy for an ecosystem of changemakers and impact drivers. It is a project of the ExO Foundation Inc, the product of years of work by hundreds of members of the ExO Ecosystem which now includes Rokk3r. CIVX is a cryptographic token on the CivX Blockchain and is used for access to the services that its 500+ members provide throughout the ecosystem. For example, ExO Advisor tickets, the Growth Institute ExO Master Course, and ExO Swarms.

Also, Salim Ismail, Chairman and Co-Founder of the ExO Foundation, joins the board of directors of Rokk3r Inc. Ismail's addition to the board is part of a long-term strategy to grow Rokk3r opportunities exponentially.

Ismail joins existing board members Nabyl Charania, CEO and chairman of Rokk3r Inc.; German Montoya, Rokk3r Chief Exponential Officer; and Jeff Ransdell, managing director of $200 million venture capital firm Rokk3r Fuel ExO, a Rokk3r Inc. shareholder.

"Salim Ismail's efforts in preparing the business world and civil society to thrive in the digital age are unparalleled. His deep subject matter expertise with exponential technologies, experiences in the boardrooms of top Fortune 100 companies, advisory roles with governments, and his leadership work across the development sectors, ideally position him to uplift Rokk3r's Massive Transformative Purpose to harness global collective genius and build companies that change the world," said Rokk3r CEO Nabyl Charania. "It is a day of special significance to welcome Salim Ismail to the Board of Directors at Rokk3r as the next step in our long and productive relationship."

The combination of the efforts of Rokk3r and the ExO Foundation using CIVX will provide a path to growth and additional value-add for all of the organizations, institutions, cities, and people that Rokk3r and the ExO Foundation work with globally.

About the ExO Foundation, Inc.

The ExO Foundation is a public benefit corporation committed to positive social change, which convenes a global ecosystem that empowers cities, organizations, institutions, and people with the technology and economic resources, tools and structures to migrate society to abundance.

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r is a network of human and machine intelligence that accelerates exponential company building. Rokk3r is unleashing the next generation of global entrepreneurship by providing access to education, idea validation, team creation and experts to crowd build successful ventures.

