EXO to Dazzle Edwardsville With First-Ever Cocktail Lounge and Nail Bar

"The opening of our first flagship location will put Edwardsville on the map and will no doubt be a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of our brand," said Gina Gamblin, founder of EXO Industries. "This new concept distills our approach to offering Las Vegas-like services to customers without the hassle of travel and costs."

EXO Lounge will inspire with designer Shannon Petrou's vision. The lounge will offer a gloss black quartz bar top featuring a waterfall edge with white lightning-bolt-like streaks, 3D gold ceiling panels flanking the cove-lit coffered ceiling, herringbone Italian porcelain floor tiles, and Crocodile-embossed black wall coverings, and 6 exclusive custom laser cut brass liquor lockers for elite members to store their personal liquor. Guests can cozy up to the brass tabletops on the luxurious velvet and leather booths. No detail was left overlooked. EXO's Instagram-worthy, exquisite starburst crystal chandeliers will keep guests coming back for more.

Justin VanMatre (grandson of Mike Shannon and operator of Mike Shannon's Grill in Edwardsville, IL and St. Louis Lambert International Airport) was brought in for opening operations and menu creation. In addition to Justin VanMatre, EXO's cocktail menu was curated by Katiana Tactikos from Taste, featuring healthy and organic libations with health conscience ingredients, such as matcha and activated charcoal.

Sip a [Matcha-Do About Nothing] or [Old Fashioned with a Twist] and enjoy light bites like tapenade, charcuterie boards, macarons, and more. With its extensive whiskey list of Pappy Van Winkle and Boss Hog, its wine program featuring Stags Leap, Nickel & Nickel, and non-alcoholic drinks – from cold-pressed juices to organic teas, mocktails, and espresso beverages – there is something for everyone.

The property will also boast a 2000-square-foot patio with private seating spaces. Guests can take advantage of the outdoor televisions, surround-sound audio, and enjoy live entertainment while cozied up to firepits during the colder days. The patio will open during spring 2020.

Step into EXO Nail Bar. Leading the charge are Edwardsville personalities and nail experts, Ricky and Jenny Thai. Customers may order specialty drinks from the lounge on their very own iPad and watch TV while having their nails manicured by professional, experienced technicians. Designed by Chris Grodeon who knows a thing or two about how to cater to the exceptional woman, EXO will also offer a solution for the man on-the-go, who can opt for the Gentleman's Package – or any of EXO's various offerings – and enjoy an exclusive experience complete with a manicure, pedicure and whiskey cocktail.

EXO also provides micro-blading, lash extensions, and waxing services. Ideal for bachelorette and bachelor parties and various groups of more than 10, the VIP room is available for private spa manicures and pedicures, massages, paraffin wax treatments, and body scrubs.

Furthering its commitment to social responsibility and paving the way regarding industry best practices, EXO is the first and only Nail Bar in Edwardsville that has installed a ventilation system that will reduce the impact of harsh chemicals and fumes given off by nail polish, to offer a safer environment for its staff and customers.

"We offer something for everyone. Lounge-goers will come for our innovative cocktails, and the spa seekers come for treatment offerings, husbands will bring their wives, mothers will bring their kids (who also have their own kids packages available), you might visit EXO after a long day of golf, or for a friendly drink with your girlfriends. No matter what the scenario, our team of experienced and committed staff members will take care of you," said Gamblin.

Prepare to have all our senses engaged at EXO. Signature scents were designed by Kate Bethel at Mavn to entice calm and inspire relaxation in the rooms as guests enter each space. A customer-centric technology experience designed by Ponto Solutions, the technology design team for the nationally acknowledged Centene Community Ice Center, and the St. Louis Blues, offers free wifi, a total of 130 speakers, zoned audio and a video wall, which continuously streams, guests will be treated to an experience unlike any other.

EXO, led by General Manager Marcus Owen, who has over 15 years of management experience, aims to deliver an elevated customer experience. A robust three-week training program has been curated for all employees to ensure the highest level of service and hospitality.

About EXO

EXO Industries is a brand of lifestyle services. The company currently consists of EXO Lounge, a unique cocktail lounge that serves organic, healthy cocktails and EXO Nail Bar, a full-service nail bar dedicated to consistently providing high customer satisfaction by rendering excellent service, quality organic products and furnishing an enjoyable atmosphere that appeals to the senses. For more information, visit www.VisitEXO.com.

