EXOCAD ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 50,000 LICENSES SOLD

DARMSTADT, Germany, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced that the total number of exocad licenses sold has reached more than 50,000.

"This is an important milestone for us," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO at exocad. "Our commitment has always been to create robust and reliable software solutions for the dental community. Our steady growth in the marketplace demonstrates that we're providing the tools our customers need to give patients the care they deserve."

Founded more than a decade ago, exocad has expanded from a start-up to a major player in the dental CAD/CAM software industry. "We are especially grateful to the community who supports our work: resellers, strategic partners, and customers," said Novica Savic, CCO at exocad. "To show our gratitude, we're celebrating the 50,000th exocad software licensee with two free tickets and hotel accommodation for our exocad Insights event in Mallorca this October."

exocad will offer hands-on demonstrations of its latest software release DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka at Insights 2022, the company's global community event taking place October 3-4, 2022, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The two-day event will include opportunities for attendees to discover more about the latest Rijeka features from dental industry leaders and application specialists. More information is available at exocad.com/insights2022.

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 50,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

