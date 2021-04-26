exocad Announces Participation In 2021 Dental South China Trade Show

"We very much look forward to participating in the Dental South China show in May 2021. It will be the first trade show this year where our team will participate on site again," explains Novica Savic, exocad CCO. "Our team will present our latest software release DentalCAD Galway with the new Instant Anatomic Morphing, offering automatic adaptation of teeth in real time, with improved speed and precision for the anatomic tooth placement."

The Dental South China international trade show, aimed at dental technicians and dentists, offers international companies numerous opportunities for establishing new business contacts and discovering new trends in the growing Chinese dental market. Visitors to exocad's booth will experience live demonstrations by exocad experts, get exclusive insight into the latest features and learn how the software can help to reduce design time and increase productivity in their lab or practice.

Additional information about 2021 DSC show is available at dentalsouthchina.com.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

