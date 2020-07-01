exocad Insights 2020: global hybrid event on September 21 - 22, on site in Darmstadt and online worldwide

With the motto "a decade of digital innovation", Insights 2020 is dedicated to the tenth anniversary of exocad. Participants can then expect a particularly exciting program with several highlights, including the world premiere of exocad's upcoming software releases for DentalCAD and exoplan named Galway . Participants can learn about brand-new features and experience a live patient case demonstrating the benefits of seamless digital workflow on the exocad open architecture software platform. Approximately 40 partner companies attending Insights 2020 will be presenting their digital innovations to the global trade public at this event and some will even premiere new product innovations in the areas of scanners, mills, 3D printers and materials.

"Despite these challenging times, it is important to us to bring the worldwide exocad community together for our tenth anniversary. This is why we are planning Insights 2020 as a global leading event for digital technologies in laboratories and practices," explained Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO, adding: "Online and on site, around 2000 dental technicians and dentists from all over the world will learn about the latest developments for the future of digital dentistry."

Due to the dramatic development of the corona pandemic, exocad postponed the Insights event (originally planned for March 2020), to September 21 and 22, 2020. exocad attaches great importance to the health of the participants, speakers, employees and teams of the partner companies in darmstadtium and stringent hygiene measures will be taken to ensure everyone feels safe. All participants present in Darmstadt and online will have access to Insights 2020 as a video stream for up to four weeks after the event.

Knowledge, inspiration, world premieres

exocad showcases two new software versions called Galway; attendees will experience the world premiere of the next generation of CAD functionality for DentalCAD and exoplan. Interdisciplinary teamwork becomes more and more intuitive and time-effective thanks to the possibilities of exocad's open software solutions. Treatment successes can be predicted and, for an increasing number of indications, even be realized in a single day. This is demonstrated by Uli Hauschild, Italy, and Dr. Michael Berthold, Germany, in a specific patient case; beginning with Smile Creator, via implant planning and guided implant placement with exoplan, through placement of the temporary prosthetics. The live transmission of the surgical procedure from a clinic in Germany will be particularly exciting. Waldo Zarco Nosti, Spain, will be presenting another highlight: his first patient cases with the new DentalCAD Galway release. Dr. Michael Scherer, USA, will discuss the role of exocad in his combined clinical and laboratory dental practice and how the software can be used in daily clinical practice. Speakers will lead participants into the exciting future of digital dentistry and show their almost infinite possibilities, clearly demonstrating that those who further digitize their workflows will be able to successfully shape the future. Finally, business psychologist Dr. Carl Naughton, Germany, will provide effective insights for managing change as he takes the auditorium on an interactive journey to individual brain power. The day will draw to a close in a relaxed atmosphere.

On Tuesday morning, the partner company sessions will be followed by the latest digital trends in hardware and materials that allow for the predictable and efficient implementation of patient-oriented treatment concepts. In the afternoon, the exocad team of software experts will present DentalCAD, exoplan and ChairsideCAD using exciting patient cases, allowing users to experience the unsurpassed flexibility and design freedom of exocad software. Dentists will find numerous reasons for single-visit dentistry on an open software platform in the parallel clinical session with Dr. Gulshan Murgai, Great Britain.

The conference language is English. Simultaneous translation in German, Spanish, Italian and Russian will be provided online and on site at the darmstadium.

More than 40 partner companies will present their latest products for digital dentistry on site and online: Align, Amann Girrbach, Degree of Freedom, Medit, Shining 3D, Dental Direkt, GC, NextDent, Schütz Dental, VITA, Aidite, Arum Dentistry, Asiga, Bego, CAD4D, CADstar, Camlog, Carbon, Carestream, CIM System, Denseo, Dentsply Sirona, DESS, DGSHAPE, Dynamic Abutment, Elos Medtech, envisionTEC, formlabs, imes icore, Infinident Solutions, nt-trading, Open Tech 3D, Planmeca, Runyes, Ruthinium, smart optics, Sinergia, Up3d, vhf, Voco, XtCera, zebris, Zfx and more.

Further information on the program, including current hygiene measures and tickets for the live stream, is available at exocad.com/insights

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

1 The permitted number of local participants will depend on the applicable regulations in September 2020.

