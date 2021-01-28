exocad Supports Overland For Smile (ONLUS) To Provide Dental Care For Disadvantaged Kids In Eastern Europe

A portion of the donation includes proceeds from the charitable T-Shirt campaign during the two-day exocad Insights event in September 2020, which featured two key slogans "JUST CAD IT" and "arCADe champion" created specifically for this campaign and printed on purple T-shirts.

"We are very pleased with the proactive support and donations we have received from exocad," reported Cinzia Prazzoli, President and General Manager of ONLUS, continuing: "With the donated amount, we can ensure providing dental care for a total of 166 children and teenagers from orphanages across Eastern Europe."

ONLUS has operated a mobile dental practice since 2005. Dedicated teams, each consisting of ten doctors and support volunteers, regularly drive to different Eastern European areas to provide dental care to children and teenagers from the orphanages free-of-charge. The modern dental equipment within its vehicles and other necessary dental supplies are financed by donations, like those provided by exocad. The teams supporting these missions also donate their time. To date, almost 29,000 children and teenagers have received complimentary dental exams and over 11,000 have received dental treatment.

Further information is available at exocad.com and overlandforsmile.it

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

