Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the Study Period 2018-30 in the 7MM, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market' report offers detailed coverage of historical and forecasted EPI epidemiological analysis in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan) for the study period 2018-30.

Some of the vital takeaways from the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency report:

In the 7MM, the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence (which includes Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Pancreatic Cancer (Unresectable)) was observed to be 453,756 in 2020, with the United States accounting for the highest patient pool. Further, the EPI prevalence is expected to increase attributable to several reasons during the forecast period (2021–2030).

in 2020, with accounting for the highest patient pool. Further, the EPI prevalence is expected to increase attributable to several reasons during the forecast period (2021–2030). As per the estimates, 65,754; 68,776; 11,792; and 26,204 patients were affected by Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer in 2020 in Japan .

The mainstay of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment is Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT).

(PERT). The FDA approved pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs) comprise Pertzye , Creon , Pancreaze , Zenpep and Viokace.

, , , and The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market size is expected to expand owing to factors like increasing EPI prevalent population, entry of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency emerging therapies with novel targets and attractive pricing.

Anticipated launch of AzurRx BioPharma's MS1819-SD is expected to fuel the pace of EPI therapeutics market size growth.

is expected to fuel the pace of EPI therapeutics market size growth. However, the EPI pipeline is narrow and only a limited number of therapies are in the pipeline offering pharmaceutical companies immense opportunity to grab the share.

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report proffers a detailed analysis of treatment landscape, pipeline therapies, changing market landscape, individual market share of pipeline therapies, EPI market drivers, and market barriers, EPI market size during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM).

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency report is created to uncover hidden opportunities in the EPI market landscape, help clients form collaborations and ink deals that give them a competitive advantage, and plan strategic moves to offer maximum returns.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency or Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency (PEI/EPI) is defined as inadequate activity or deficiency of the pancreatic enzymes within the intestinal lumen, resulting in maldigestion and malabsorption. PEI is the consequence of several different diseases which all share a common pathophysiologic end result of inadequate enzyme digestion.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiological Analysis and Forecast

As per EPI epidemiological assessment, Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer are assumed to play the foremost role in the development of EPI. Besides, metabolic diseases (Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus), Schwachman–Diamond Syndrome, HIV/AIDS, impaired hormonal stimulation of exocrine pancreatic secretion by cholecystokinin (CCK), Celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) due to loss of intestinal brush border proteins, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth the major causative agents for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI).

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market insights report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology analysis in the 7MM for the study period 2018-30 segmented into

Prevalence of Causative Indications for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Landscape

The EPI treatment landscape primarily consists of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), lifestyle modifications (e.g., avoidance of fatty foods, limitation of alcohol intake, cessation of smoking, and consumption of a well-balanced diet), and vitamin supplementation (primarily the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K). Pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) is the first-line therapeutic mainstay of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency therapeutics market.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Marketed Therapies

Pertzye (pancrelipase): Digestive Care

Creon (pancrelipase)/Lipacreon: AbbVie

Zenpep (pancrelipase): Nestle

Pancreaze: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Viokace (pancrelipase): Aptalis Pharma/Forest Laboratories

RELiZORB: Alcresta Therapeutics

Ultresa (pancrelipase): Aptalis Pharma/Forest Laboratories

Despite the availability of several approved PEPs, only limited data is available for clinical studies. Further, there is a need for better diagnostics modalities owing to the differential diagnosis of EPI as many of the EPI symptoms tend to overlap with other common gastrointestinal diseases (pancreatic and extrapancreatic disorders). Oftentimes, patients fail to respond to treatment despite optimal dosing of enzymes and clinical assessment. The financial burden of available therapies is also a huge concern impacting their uptake. Besides, lack of disease awareness and inadequate medical or healthcare facilities add to the market growth barriers.

However, to meet the prevailing unmet needs in the EPI market landscape, pharmaceutical companies like AzurRx BioPharma, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals among others are dynamically operating in the domain. DelveInsight estimates that the future of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market is expected to incline towards extended therapies as well as more novel approaches. Although strict FDA policies guiding the approval of PERT products is assumed to be a constraint in the EPI market size growth.

Nevertheless, the launch of novel therapeutic agents in the EPI market are expected to propel market growth in the coming decade. An increase in the number of patients suffering from diseases such as chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis, which are causative factors of EPI shall increase the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence, thereby, offering an expanding patient pool to the pharma companies.

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Therapies

Omeprazole: Chiesi Farmaceutici

MS1819-SD: AzurRx BioPharma

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for EPI 4 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Overview at a Glance 5 Executive Summary of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency 6 EPI Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Organizations contributing towards Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) 9 EPI Patient Journey 10 EPI Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 11 Key Endpoints in Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Clinical Trials 12 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Marketed Therapies 13 EPI Emerging Therapies 14 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency: 7 Major Market Analysis 15 Attribute analysis 16 Access and Reimbursement Overview of EPI 17 KOL Reviews 18 Case Reports 19 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Unmet Needs 20 EPI Market Drivers 21 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers 21 SWOT Analysis 22 Disclaimer 23 Appendix 24 DelveInsight Capabilities 25 About DelveInsight

