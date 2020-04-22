Exogenesis Announces Formation of nanoMesh LLC

BILLERICA, Mass., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exogenesis announces today, the formation of nanoMesh LLC, a medical device company focused on commercialization of the Exogenesis Hernia Mesh ("nanoMesh"), an innovative soft tissue repair implant. nanoMesh possesses a unique nanometer-level surface texture, enabling favorable post implant tissue compatibility via the application of Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology during manufacturing. nanoMesh is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernias and abdominal wall deficiencies that require the addition of reinforcing material to obtain the desired surgical result. nanoMesh is expected to be commercially available throughout the US1 during the later half of 2020.

"Launch of nanoMesh represents a major milestone in commercialization of Exogenesis ANAB technology," commented Mike Powell, Exogenesis Chairman of the Board. "We are well underway in pre-commercial stages for nanoMesh and expect first commercial product sales in the US later this year."

Exogenesis also announced the departure of Dmitry Shashkov as President and CEO of the company to pursue other business opportunities. "We are grateful to Dmitry for his contribution and wish him all success in his future endeavors," said Mike O'Malley, Director on the Exogenesis Board. Mr. O'Malley further commented, "Dmitry was able to sort through many opportunities rapidly, and to focus Exogenesis on the most promising direction. We are very proud of receiving FDA clearance for our first proprietary medical device, nanoMesh™, in 2019. With the launch of nanoMesh, we are looking forward to its commercial success in the near future."

About Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") Technology

Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") is a low-energy accelerated particle beam that is being commercialized as a nano-scale surface modification technology. ANAB is created by acceleration of neutral argon (Ar) atoms with very low energies under vacuum which bombard a material surface, modifying it to a shallow depth of 2-3 nm. This is a non-additive technology that results in modifications of surface topography, structure, and energy. Medical implants treated with ANAB technology have recently been granted FDA regulatory 510(k) clearance for use in spinal interbody fusion (IBD) devices.

About the Hernia Repair Market

The global hernia repair market2 is forecasted to reach $5.8B by 2026. Hernias often occur at the abdominal wall and are generally visible as an external bulge especially during straining or bearing down. It affects people to a large extent, causing significant pain and discomfort. Age, pregnancy, obesity, muscle strain, and surgery increase the risk of hernias. Surgical meshes of various constructions have been in use since the late 19th century. In recent years, research in the area has increased due to increasing numbers of post-surgery complications such as infection, fibrosis, adhesions, mesh rejection, and hernia recurrence. Research has focused on the analysis and implementation of a wide range of materials and coatings, meshes with different fiber thickness and porosity, a variety of manufacturing methods, as well as surgical and implantation procedures. Most recently, surface modification methods, as well as the development of nanofiber-based systems, are actively being explored as promising pathways to increase biocompatibility of available mesh.3

About nanoMesh

Exogenesis Hernia Mesh ("nanoMesh") is a proprietary hernia repair product developed and being commercialized by nanoMesh LLC. Constructed of monofilament Polypropylene (PP) and surface treated with ANAB technology, nanoMesh is the first hernia repair device in the market with surface nano-modification. nanoMesh is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernia defects, including inguinal (direct & indirect). nano Mesh is not indicated for transvaginal pelvic organ prolapse repair.

About Exogenesis

Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, Exogenesis is a private, venture-capital-backed company that has developed a proprietary technology to modify and control surfaces without applying a coating or creating sub-surface damage. Exogenesis is commercializing a platform technology, NanoAccel™, utilizing Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) and Gas Cluster Ion Beam (GCIB) technologies that modify and control surfaces of materials at a nanoscale level. The company's proprietary technologies are used for surface modification and control in a broad range of biomedical, optical and semiconductor applications. For more information, please visit www.exogenesis.us or contact us at [email protected].

1 Exogenesis Hernia Mesh received FDA 5019K) premarket clearance September 26, 2019

2 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/13/1822683/0/en/Global-Hernia-Mesh-Market-To-Reach-USD-5-78-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

3 "Past, Present and Future of Surgical Meshes: A Review" - Membranes (Basel). 2017 Sep; 7(3): 47.

