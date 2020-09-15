Exoprise Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status, Expands Marketing Team Leadership

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, the leading provider of monitoring solutions for Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Cloud/SaaS platforms, is proud to announce that it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status across multiple competencies, including Collaboration and Content, Cloud Productivity, and Communications.

Microsoft Gold certified partners gain access to the latest Microsoft technology products and services, as well as ongoing enablement and training. By achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status, Exoprise demonstrates the highest level of technical excellence with Microsoft technologies and its commitment to meet customers evolving needs for a secure, productive, and collaborative workplace environment.

"Exoprise solutions are critical to the increased adoption of Microsoft 365, Office 365, Azure, and especially Microsoft Teams which is why we made it our goal to obtain this certification," said Jason Lieblich, CEO at Exoprise.

After meeting the strict technical requirement guidelines and standards, Exoprise was able to demonstrate its best-in-class capability for Microsoft Gold status consideration. As a Gold partner, Exoprise receives the benefits of a deeper working relationship with Microsoft.

"Exoprise customers gain perfect visibility into the performance, uptime, and usage of their Microsoft 365 investments no matter where employee business happens from; remote or at work. This partnership with Microsoft will enable more customers to realize the tremendous value proposition of Microsoft Cloud solutions," said Lieblich.

The company also recently hired Sidharth (Sid) Kumar as the new Director of Product Marketing who will help grow awareness of Exoprise SaaS monitoring tools in the market and launch new products for end-users. Before joining Exoprise, Sid was working as a Senior Product Marketing Manager at ScienceLogic where he was responsible for leading Go-to-market activities for the company's automation product line.

About Exoprise

Exoprise empowers IT teams with solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services with its CloudReady Monitor solution. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd sourced data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best possible cloud service performance. Exoprise helps customers get to the cloud faster and ensures success once they are there. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com; on Twitter @exoprise ; and on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sid Kumar

Director of Product Marketing for Exoprise

+1 781.209.5653

[email protected]

SOURCE Exoprise

