Exoprise Office 365 Transactable SaaS Offer Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

WALTHAM, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced the availability of CloudReady and ServiceWatch as a transactable SaaS offering in the Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services built on Azure. The CloudReady Monitoring for Microsoft 365 offering makes it easier for IT leaders and decision-makers to purchase integrated and valuable solutions from Exoprise. The company will be able to extend its reach and deliver positive outcomes for Microsoft customers looking to reinforce their Microsoft 365 monitoring strategy.

Customers benefit from Exoprise CloudReady Monitoring for Microsoft 365 in the following ways:

Easy Installation and Deployment – Exoprise CloudReady and ServiceWatch can run on any Windows machine. There is no need to download dedicated VMs or specific hardware. The setup is easy and quick to install whether on a private or public site. Point-click deployment takes less than 5 minutes and sensors start collecting benchmark data instantly. Streamline deployment, data visualization, and cloud capabilities powered by Microsoft Azure.

– Exoprise CloudReady and ServiceWatch can run on any Windows machine. There is no need to download dedicated VMs or specific hardware. The setup is easy and quick to install whether on a private or public site. Point-click deployment takes less than 5 minutes and sensors start collecting benchmark data instantly. Streamline deployment, data visualization, and cloud capabilities powered by Microsoft Azure. Faster Procurement and Billing – Customers and partners can leverage their existing Azure license credits to consume Exoprise solutions for their large-scale Microsoft 365 enterprise monitoring and gain unique insights about the end-user digital experience. All transactable subscription offers are managed and facilitated through Microsoft, allowing easy and faster procurement of Exoprise solution.

– Customers and partners can leverage their existing Azure license credits to consume Exoprise solutions for their large-scale Microsoft 365 enterprise monitoring and gain unique insights about the end-user digital experience. All transactable subscription offers are managed and facilitated through Microsoft, allowing easy and faster procurement of Exoprise solution. Expanded Trial to 30 days – Azure partners and customers looking to harness Exoprise monitoring solutions for their SaaS or Microsoft 365 service will greatly benefit from an extended trial of 30 days. And while the product is in trial delivering insights in the integrated health dashboard, there is free support available 24*7 over email which ensures customers get the most out the transactable offering.

– Azure partners and customers looking to harness Exoprise monitoring solutions for their SaaS or Microsoft 365 service will greatly benefit from an extended trial of 30 days. And while the product is in trial delivering insights in the integrated health dashboard, there is free support available 24*7 over email which ensures customers get the most out the transactable offering. Boost Investment and Generate Savings – Through a single pane of glass, customers achieve full network visibility, track cloud service health, and accurately pinpoint performance bottlenecks across the SaaS delivery chain. This helps reduce finger-pointing and war room escalations. With crowd-sourced intelligence, Exoprise improves MTTR and business agility. CloudReady easily connects with existing third-party systems such as Splunk, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, etc. for instant alerts.

– Through a single pane of glass, customers achieve full network visibility, track cloud service health, and accurately pinpoint performance bottlenecks across the SaaS delivery chain. This helps reduce finger-pointing and war room escalations. With crowd-sourced intelligence, Exoprise improves MTTR and business agility. CloudReady easily connects with existing third-party systems such as Splunk, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, etc. for instant alerts. Increase Remote Worker Productivity – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IT leaders struggling to consolidate their workforce operations and ensuring remote employee productivity will benefit from the Exoprise monitoring solution. While CloudReady reveals the health of the network and infrastructure using simulated users, Service Watch is ideal for understanding SaaS performance from the critical end-user perspective. By combining both, customers gain holistic visibility and productivity insights across their entire monitoring domain. Advanced telemetry on networks, end-points, and machines aggregates to score employee experience and help IT prioritize troubleshooting.

– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IT leaders struggling to consolidate their workforce operations and ensuring remote employee productivity will benefit from the Exoprise monitoring solution. While CloudReady reveals the health of the network and infrastructure using simulated users, Service Watch is ideal for understanding SaaS performance from the critical end-user perspective. By combining both, customers gain holistic visibility and productivity insights across their entire monitoring domain. Advanced telemetry on networks, end-points, and machines aggregates to score employee experience and help IT prioritize troubleshooting. Manage Critical Network Upgrades -- Exoprise CloudReady Monitoring for Microsoft 365 enables customers to ensure the resiliency of Microsoft cloud services and productivity solutions before, during, and after a business-critical migration or network transformation.

-- Exoprise CloudReady Monitoring for Microsoft 365 enables customers to ensure the resiliency of Microsoft cloud services and productivity solutions before, during, and after a business-critical migration or network transformation. Robust Packaged Offering – The Azure Marketplace solution currently offers two plans. Azure Starter is a 20 sensor credit plan that provides coverage for up to four locations including monitoring for SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, OneDrive, and more. Azure Pro, the 50 credit sensor plan, is suitable for enterprises with more than six locations that want to monitor uptime, availability, and performance. Each plan comes with an assigned Technical Account Manager.

"We're excited to have our solutions available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and making it easier for mutual customers to benefit from our software and services," said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. "We've been partnering with Microsoft and its ecosystem since the beginning and this new program makes it easier for everyone to take advantage of Microsoft 365, Azure, and Exoprise solutions together".

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Exoprise CloudReady Monitoring for Microsoft 365 to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

With its new transactable offer, Exoprise provides a great opportunity for Microsoft's global ecosystem of sellers and more than 75 million buyers to accelerate Microsoft 365 cloud adoption and enforce enterprise-grade security controls. For more information on deploying Exoprise CloudReady, visit its page in the Azure Marketplace.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more:

About Exoprise

Exoprise empowers IT teams with solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services with its CloudReady Monitor solution. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowdsourced data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best possible cloud service performance. Exoprise helps customers get to the cloud faster and ensures success once they are there. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com; on Twitter @exoprise ; and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sid Kumar

Director of Product Marketing for Exoprise

+1 781.209.5653

[email protected]

SOURCE Exoprise

Related Links

exoprise.com

