Exoprise To Showcase New Microsoft Teams Monitoring Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, the leading provider of monitoring solutions for Office 365, Salesforce and Cloud/SaaS platforms, will showcase its new Microsoft Teams and Real-User monitoring (RUM) solutions at the Microsoft Ignite 2019 Conference in Orlando, Florida on November 4-8 at Booth #2541. Highlights of the new CloudReady releases include:

Real-time Visibility for Microsoft Teams Audio, Video, and Conference Call Quality – Monitor and capture Microsoft Teams Audio, Video and Conferencing session metrics utilizing the actual Microsoft Teams client and live Teams infrastructure. Synthetically measure end-to-end call quality for proactive experience management, reduced MTTR, and long-term network performance trending. Ideal for network assessments and continuous service assurance, only Exoprise delivers this level of visibility and insight to help IT improve quality and Microsoft Teams adoption.

– Monitor and capture Microsoft Teams Audio, Video and Conferencing session metrics utilizing the actual Microsoft Teams client and live Teams infrastructure. Synthetically measure end-to-end call quality for proactive experience management, reduced MTTR, and long-term network performance trending. Ideal for network assessments and continuous service assurance, only Exoprise delivers this level of visibility and insight to help IT improve quality and Microsoft Teams adoption. Service Watch Real User Monitoring (RUM) – The new release of Exoprise Service Watch provides unmatched support for Single-Page Apps including Outlook Web App, GSuite and Salesforce Lightning. Get insight into the health of these mission-critical SaaS apps no matter where your users are located. Correlate and compare synthetic transaction monitoring for SaaS apps alongside real-user data for fast ticket resolutions.

Digital Experience Monitoring for Network Intelligence

Exoprise CloudReady provides Digital Experience, Network Transformation, and UC/VoIP monitoring solutions in a self-service, pay-as-you-go SaaS platform. As applications are now shifted to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service, IT leaders and network architects must ensure optimal end-user experiences across applications, networks and services.

"SD-WAN, Office 365, and UC-as-a-Service are driving digital experience monitoring deployments. Re-architecting networks and UC migrations require end-to-end visibility before, during and after the move," said Exoprise founder and CEO Jason Lieblich. "The last thing IT wants is to migrate and have it lead to poor user satisfaction, outages, and slow performance. Exoprise gives IT the confidence to execute changes without interruption or poor user experience."

Win a Free Mini PC & Free CloudReady Subscription

Microsoft Ignite 2019 attendees that visit the Exoprise Booth #2541 during the show are eligible to enter a twice daily raffle for Azulle Mini PC with subscriptions to Exoprise CloudReady. Read more about why a Mini PC running CloudReady can enable perfect end-to-end visibility into an Enterprise's Office 365, UC, and Cloud/SaaS environment.

About Exoprise

Exoprise provides digital experience monitoring solutions from behind the firewall out to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd sourced data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best possible cloud service performance. Exoprise helps customers get to the cloud faster and ensures success once they are there. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com; on Twitter @exoprise ; and on LinkedIn.

