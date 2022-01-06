Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 419.37 Mn | North America to account for largest market share | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing research on exosome therapeutics. In addition, the increasing demand for effective drugs for chronic diseases will further accelerate the market growth. Technavio expects the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size to grow by USD 419.37 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period.

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segment Highlights

By end-user, research and academic institutes exhibited maximum demand for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics.

Growing focus on innovations in terms of drug development is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America is driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, the growing adoption of technologically advanced biopsy tests, the growing older population, high expenditure on the screening of various types of cancers, and the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that push the development of new cancer treatment.

The US is the key market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia , but faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

Notes:

The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49% during the forecast period.

The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is segmented by End-user (Research and academic institutes, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and Commercial) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, and System Biosciences LLC.

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 419.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, and System Biosciences LLC. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

