Exosome Technologies Markets 2018-2024: Capricor, Codiak and Evox Therapeutics - Interest and Investment within the Field of Exosome Therapies have been Increasing Steadily Over the Past 10 Years

The "Exosome Technologies: Recent Surge in R&D with Capricor, Codiak and Evox Therapeutics among Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

""Exosome Technologies: Recent Surge in R&D with Capricor, Codiak and Evox Therapeutics among Key Players"", explores the application of Exosome technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

There are a range of companies within the pipeline landscape, most of which have only become established within the past few years. One of the leading companies in this sector is Capricor Therapeutics. The company is forecast to make a profit on the market with a net revenue of $333 million forecast for 2024 attributable to the anticipated successful development of its key product CAP-1002.

Exosomes are small cell-derived vesicles that are abundant in bodily fluids, including blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) as well as in in vitro cell culture. These vesicles are being used in a variety of therapeutic applications, including as therapeutic biomarkers, drug delivery systems and therapies in their own right.

Exosome can be engineered to incorporate targeting ligands, allowing them to deliver cargo selectively to cells. Their small size allows them to penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the delivery of central nervous system (CNS) therapies, whereas in cancer they can accumulate within the tumor via enhanced permeability and retention effects. Research within this area remains in the nascent stages, though several clinical studies have been registered within the field.

Although research within the exosome field is in the early stages, the area boasts a broad and diverse pipeline consisting of 22 active products. The majority of these products are within the Preclinical stage of development, and are indicated for the treatment of cancer. Other therapeutic areas strongly represented in this pipeline include the CNS and cardiovascular therapy areas. The clinical trials landscape for exosome therapies is similarly diverse. Since 2006, a total of 124 clinical trials have taken place.

As a result, interest and investment within the field of exosome therapies have been increasing steadily over the past 10 years. Currently there is only one product approved for use on the market, the Exodx Prostate Intelliscore diagnostic test for prostate cancer, developed and marketed by Exosome Diagnostics.

This report provides detailed information on the various healthcare applications of exosomes, and assesses the pipeline, clinical trial and company landscapes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Exosomes in Healthcare

2.1 Overview of Exosomes

2.2 Drug Delivery Systems

2.2.1 Modified Release Drug Delivery Systems

2.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

2.2.3 Liposomes

2.2.4 Viruses

2.2.5 Exosomes

2.3 The Exosome Lifecycle

2.4 Exosomes in Biology

2.5 Exosomes in Medicine

2.5.1 Biomarkers

2.5.2 Vaccines

2.6 Exosomes as a Therapeutic Target

2.7 Exosomes as Drug Delivery Vehicles

2.8 Therapeutic Preparation of Exosomes

2.8.1 Isolation and Purification

2.8.2 Drug Loading

2.8.3 Characterization

2.8.4 Bioengineering

2.8.5 Biodistribution and In Vivo Studies

2.8.6 Advantages of Exosome Therapies

2.8.7 Disadvantages of Exosome Therapies

2.9 Exosomes in Therapeutic Research

2.9.1 Exosome Gene Therapies

2.9.2 Exosome in Stem Cell Therapy

2.10 Exosomes in Oncology

2.10.1 Immunotherapy

2.10.2 Gene Therapy

2.10.3 Drug Delivery

2.10.4 Biomarkers

2.11 Exosomes in CNS Disease

2.11.1 Tackling the Blood-Brain Barrier

2.11.2 Exosomes in CNS Drug Delivery

2.11.3 Gene Therapy

2.12 Exosomes in Other Diseases

2.12.1 Cardiovascular Disease

2.12.2 Metabolic Disease



3 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

3.1 Overview

3.2 Exosome Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

3.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

3.4 Pipeline by Therapy Area and Indication

3.5 Pipeline Product Profiles

3.5.1 AB-126 - ArunA Biomedical Inc.

3.5.2 ALX-029 and ALX-102 - Alxerion Biotech

3.5.3 Biologics for Autism - Stem Cell Medicine Ltd

3.5.4 Biologic for Breast Cancer - Exovita Biosciences Inc.

3.5.5 Biologics for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis - Regenasome Pty

3.5.6 Biologic for Lysosomal Storage Disorder - Exerkine

3.5.7 Biologics for Prostate Cancer - Cells for Cells

3.5.8 CAP-2003 - Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

3.5.9 CAP-1002 - Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

3.5.10 CIL-15001 and CIL-15002 - Ciloa

3.5.11 ExoPr0 - ReNeuron Group Plc

3.5.12 MVAX-001 - MolecuVax Inc.

3.5.13 Oligonucleotides to Activate miR124 for Acute Ischemic Stroke - Isfahan University of Medical Sciences

3.5.14 Oligonucleotides to Inhibit KRAS for Pancreatic Cancer - Codiak BioSciences Inc.

3.5.15 Proteins for Neurology and Proteins for CNS Disorders and Oligonucleotides for Neurology - Evox Therapeutics Ltd

3.5.16 TVC-201 and TVC-300 - Tavec Inc.



4 Assessment of Clinical Trial Landscape

4.1 Interventional Clinical Trials

4.1.1 Clinical Trials by Therapy Type

4.1.2 Clinical Trials by Therapy Area

4.1.3 Clinical Trials by Stage of Development

4.1.4 Clinical Trials by Start Date and Status

4.2 Observational Clinical Trials

4.2.1 Clinical Trials by Therapy Type

4.2.2 Clinical Trials by Therapy Area

4.2.3 Clinical Trials by Stage of Development

4.2.4 Clinical Trials by Start Date and Status

4.2.5 List of All Clinical Trials



5 Company Analysis and Positioning

5.1 Company Profiles

5.1.1 Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

5.1.2 Evox Therapeutics Ltd

5.1.3 ReNeuron Group Plc

5.1.4 Stem Cell Medicine Ltd

5.1.5 Tavec Inc.

5.1.6 Codiak Biosciences Inc.

5.1.7 Therapeutic Solutions International Inc.

5.1.8 ArunA Biomedical Inc.

5.1.9 Ciloa



6 Appendix



