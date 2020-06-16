Exotics by Cedrick Creates Campaign to Combat Systemic Racism

"Being a black man in corporate America for many years, I've experienced systemic racism all of the time. I believe that there are good people in every race, and the majority do not desire to live up to the status quo. I can tell you firsthand that as a black person, the easiest way to reach our community in a vulnerable way is through spirituality. The Afro-American community is founded on faith, hope, and prayer."

Education is Key

CHANGE 2020 focuses on education and giving the black community adequate tools to excel in this society, without the looming threat of discrimination because of the color of their skin.

In light of current events that have sparked multitudes of protests, education will help the people discover the roots of racism, as well as the triumphs and tragedies of the African American community throughout the years.

Opening the lines of communication is a vital aspect of the campaign. These difficult conversations about systemic racism can help everyone find the lasting change, peace, and justice that everyone deserves. Learning from the experience of each other can help the community stay healthy and united.

Embracing Diversity

Exotics by Cedrick believes in leadership by example. The revolutionary fashion and footwear brand believes in equal opportunities and inclusion and has maintained a diverse and talented workforce throughout the years.

The company is a leading force that supports smaller groups in the movement for equality and inclusion. To fuel this into a worldwide initiative, the brand strongly encourages other successful companies to join them in the growing and emerging clamor for racial equality and diversity.

About Exotics by Cedrick

Exotics by Cedrick is a luxury footwea r and fashio n brand started by serial entrepreneur and designer Cedrick McDonald. Renowned for his artistic abilities and eye for high-end fashion, Cedrick has created quality shoes and fashion items that have revolutionized the industry with its innovation and comfort.

Cedrick is dedicated to give back to communities and to help people feel confident from head to toe. His work inspiration emanates from this passion for equality, charity, and compassion.

