Expand Your Living Space to the Outdoors with Kichler®

Lighting truly adds the ambiance and functionality that are key elements to creating outdoor oases. There are countless lighting and ceiling fan products to pick from and deciding what works in your space may be the most challenging of all. With this in mind, look no further than Kichler® for a selection of outdoor and landscape products - from patio to pathway - to enhance surroundings and fit all your needs.

Perfect Patios and Porches

Starting with the front porch, illuminate your morning paper reading nook with the addition of a wall light such as Pier™, a vintage caged design or Capanna™, a classic lantern with a linear update. Placed on either side of the front door, these wall lights set the tone and create a welcoming entrance to the home.

The real fun, however, happens on the back patio or deck. Whether your space is a sanctuary to retreat to in the evening, or a backyard barbeque spot, Kichler Lighting fixtures offer stylish solutions. For a fun colorful pop for your patio, add the Lozano outdoor hanging pendant in Catalina Blue, or for a more warm, comforting look, incorporate the Morelle™ chandelier with an x-frame above your eating area. To keep your space cool, try the nautical-inspired Surrey fan in Matte White with slatted blades, or the Imari™ LED Ceiling Fan for a clean, sophisticated option.

Light the Way

Front or back yard, a well-lit path offers an added layer of safety and beauty for everyone on-site. Kichler's 12V LED 3000K 8" Dome Path Light, a classic accent, effectively illuminates the walkway, flowerbeds or ground level patios. To highlight the natural beauty of stone or brick accent walls or piers, add Hardscapes to make evening entertaining or sitting back and relaxing under the stars that much more enjoyable.

For visual interest, utilize accent lights to create a variety of focal points and to highlight your landscape and architectural design elements. Choose the 12V 50W 1 Light Accent Light for a variety of special effects like spotlighting, cross-lighting and grazing. Or, try the discrete 12V Solid Brass In-Ground light with heat-resistant frosted lens that is driver-over and walk-over rated for ultimate ease.

Set the Mood

Sure, it is about optimizing your outdoor space but, sometimes, it is all about aesthetics. For a tropical vacation feel at home, get the look of tiki torches with a series of post lights, such as the sleek Barras™ or add the VLO 2700K 12V LED Underwater Accent for use in ponds, fountains, water gardens, streams and more, it is safe for use with aquatic wildlife. and virtually any water additives.

Need additional inspiration to liven up – and make the most of - your outdoor living spaces? See a full lineup of outdoor fixtures available at Kichler.com.

SOURCE Kichler Lighting LLC

Related Links

http://www.kichler.com

