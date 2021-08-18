Expanded Keynote Line-Up for Open Networking and Edge Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day Includes Industry Luminaries

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T he Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Edge , LF Networking , and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), today announced four top keynote speakers for Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day, taking place October 11-12 in Los Angeles, Calif. The events will be produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available, and are co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America (October 11-15).

ONE Summit is the industry's premier open networking & edge computing event gathering developers, architects and business leaders across enterprises, government, global services providers and cloud for education, inspiration and collaboration. This year, it is joined by Kubernetes on Edge Day which gathers developers and adopters to share their lessons learned in building, breaking, and bettering their edge infrastructure on top of Kubernetes.

"I am especially eager to learn from our newest confirmed keynote speakers, who represent not only the diversity of our community, but the diversity of expertise across the space," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, The Linux Foundation. "Join us either in-person or virtually to learn from some of the best and brightest innovators."

With an extensive program of 80+ talks, ONE Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day will cover the latest trends across networking & edge across business & technical sessions. Conference tracks include: Enterprise Networking & Edge; Cloud Networking & Edge; Kubernetes on Edge; The New Service Provider (Open Core, Unified Edge & Universal Access); and Business Critical & Innovation.

New Keynote speakers:

Dr. Junlan Feng, Chief Scientist & General Manager, China Mobile Research. Dr. Feng also chairs the LF Networking Governing Board. Her presentation will focus on Network Automation and AI

Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder & VP Marketing, MATRIXX Software. Ms. Kyriakakis' session will focus on Making 5G Real Leveraging Open Source

Vanessa Little, Global CTO, Interdynamix (IDX). Ms. Little will speak about Challenges & Innovation in Integration of Open Ecosystem

Amy Zwarico, Director – Cybersecurity, Chief Security Office, AT&T. Ms. Zwarico will participate on a keynote panel, "Security across Cloud, Telecom and Edge - in an open world"

Registration

Registration (in-person) is offered at the standard price of US$1125 through September 20. In-Person Academic and Hobbyist Passes are available for US$575 and Student Passes for US$275. Registration to attend virtually is US$50 for all attendee types. Given the current COVID pandemic, all registration funds are fully refundable up until the day before the event.

Members of The Linux Foundation , LF Networking , LF Edge and CNCF receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Attendees looking to attend ONE Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon can register for all events through the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration form and add their ONE Summit registration at a discounted rate (US$599 for Corporate or US$399 for Individual or Academic).

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . Note, in-person registrations are 100 percent refundable until October 10, 2021. To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .

Sponsor

Open Networking & Edge Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsors: Intel and Juniper Networks, Platinum Sponsors: Huawei, IBM and Zededa, and Gold Sponsor: Cloud Native Computing Foundation. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email for more information and to speak to the team.

