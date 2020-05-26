Expanded Partnership with Eurofiber Supports QTS' European Operations and Services Delivery

MAARSSEN, The Netherlands, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for capacity and carrier neutral connectivity in Europe, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced an agreement with Eurofiber Netherlands, a leading provider of digital infrastructure to provide dark fiber between QTS' Groningen and Eemshaven, Netherlands data centers.

Eurofiber's redundant dark fiber and lit services support QTS' hybrid colocation and hyperscale data center services availability to organizations in the Netherlands and throughout Europe.

Eurofiber's DCspine, the innovative platform for on-demand cloud and data center connectivity, will enable QTS' customers and partners to connect over a software-defined network, reducing cost and enabling rapid connectivity and provisioning across a single platform. Eurofiber and DCspine also enable direct access and connectivity to some of the world's largest hyperscale cloud providers, including Google Cloud Platform, AWS and Microsoft Azure.

In addition, the new COBRA subsea cable (COpenhagen-BRussels-Amsterdam) connects with the new HAVFRUE (AEC-2) subsea cable and terminates in QTS Eemshaven. HAVFRUE (AEC-2) is the first new undersea cable traversing the North Atlantic to connect mainland Northern Europe to the U.S. in nearly two decades. This positions QTS Eemshaven as a new global Network Access Point in the Netherlands that will accelerate global interconnection for customers in the Netherlands, northern Europe and beyond.

"We are pleased to work with Eurofiber as we expand QTS' capability in our European footprint," said Jan Daan (J.D.) Luycks - Managing Director, QTS. "Eurofiber is an undisputed interconnection leader in Europe and brings extensive market knowledge and synergies that will help accelerate QTS' European business momentum."

QTS' Groningen and Eemshaven data centers encompass 158,000 sq. ft. of raised floor and approximately 30 gross megawatts of capacity within QTS' global footprint. The 45,000 sq. ft. Groningen facility supports approximately 20 existing colocation tenants, while the 113,000 sq. ft. Eemshaven facility is expected to support QTS' hyperscale growth strategy with approximately 20 gross megawatts of built-out and fully available capacity.

"QTS is one of the world's leading data center providers with a strong financial backing making them an ideal partner for our broad portfolio of fiber and lit services as they enter the market," said Rhoderick van der Wyck, Director International Business, Eurofiber. "We share similar growth strategies and recognize the opportunity to lead the establishment of Eemshaven as a global interconnection hub serving increasing demand for hyperscale and hybrid colocation solutions."

Eurofiber recently completed construction on a new fiber-optic path connecting QTS Eemshaven with QTS Groningen to offer two fully separate fiber-optic connections between Groningen and Amsterdam. Situated directly along the coast, with access to an undersea cable and abundant energy supply, Eemshaven has emerged as a new global interconnection point for hyperscalers based on the presence of this fully separate fiber-optic route to Groningen, Amsterdam, Hamburg and other European cities.

About Eurofiber

Eurofiber has been a provider of industry-leading open digital infrastructure since 2000. Relying on our own fiberoptic network and datacenters, we provide smart, open, future-proof cloud and connectivity solutions to companies, government bodies and non-profit organizations. Customers have complete freedom to choose the services, applications and providers they need, allowing them to tap into the full potential of digital innovation. Eurofiber has an 36,000 km fiberoptic network covering the Netherlands, Belgium and Northern France and stretching into Germany. This network is expanded by 40 km per week on average. Eurofiber companies Dataplace and Eura DC exploit eight datacenters in the Netherlands and France. Supplementing that vital infrastructure, we also offer interconnectivity between nearly all carrier-neutral datacenters in the Benelux through the innovative DCspine platform. Eurofiber is laying the foundation under the digital society, which is why the Dutch government has assigned Eurofiber the status of 'vital infrastructure'.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com , call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

