Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Worth $1,619 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Type (Low Density, High Density & Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market size is projected to grow from USD 1,253 Million in 2020 to USD 1,619 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231655573

Browse in-depth TOC on "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market"

83 – Tables

37 – Figures

119 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/expanded-polypropylene-epp-foam-market-231655573.html#utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

High density segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.

High-density EPP foams possess high compressive strength and energy absorption characteristics compared to low-density EPP foams. They are extensively used to attain high energy absorption to optimize energy management. They offer good stability, high strength-to-weight ratio, and load-bearing structural support. These foams are used in automotive bumpers and interior passenger safety components. In the packaging industry, they are used where rigid and high structural strength foams are required.

Packaging projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

EPP foam is used in protective packaging applications due to its smooth & compact surface, good chemical resistance, excellent fabrication capability moisture, fungal resistance, and low water absorption properties. EPP foam is a lightweight material that is relatively easy to manufacture and customize. This factor makes it affordable. The overall packaging industry is driven by various factors, such as packaging material developments, increasing awareness of environmental issues, and the adoption of new regulatory requirements on packaging recycling.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231655573

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC EPP foam market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The EPP foam market in APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the next five years. The growth can be attributed to Recyclable & reusable properties, optimum performance, and low weight of EPP foam.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231655573

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Polymer Foam Market by Type (PU, PS, PO, PVC, Phenolic, Melamine), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/foams-market-1011.html

Polypropylene Foams Market by Type (EPP, XPP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polypropylene-foams-market-136622272.html

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Type (Low-Density, High-Density), End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/extruded-polypropylene-foam-market-136854934.html

Packaging Foams Market by Structure Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam), Material Type (Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Polyolefin Foam), Service Type (Food Service, Protective Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/packaging-foam-market-175027446.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/expanded-polypropylene-epp-foam-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/expanded-polypropylene-epp-foam.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets