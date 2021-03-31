Expanding Applications of Fiber Sensors Open Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market to Incredible Avenues, Global Valuation to Rise at CAGR of ~9% during 2020 - 2030: TMR
- Rise in Adoption of Oil & Gas and Telecommunication Sectors Spurs Revenue Generation, Other Industries to Also Tap into Advantages of Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifiers in Sensors
- Players Aim at Fiber Grating Fabrication Technologies to Develop High-end Products for Smart Applications
Mar 31, 2021, 10:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Bragg grating (FBG)-based optical amplifiers are used in wide spectrum of industrial and commercial applications. Most prominently, fiber Bragg grating amplifier have been extensively utilized in fiber-optic communication networks such as add-drop multiplexers and fiber sensors. They are particularly useful in stabilizing the wavelength of semiconductor lasers and are effective in extracting single wavelength from the fiber. They are especially prone to electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference. Rise in demand for FBG-based optical amplifiers in robotics, oil and gas, aerospace, and smart textiles are key to expanding revenue generation in the fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. Expanding schemes for fiber amplifiers will open new demand in oil and gas and telecommunication sector.
Advancements in fiber technologies will make FBG amplifiers suitable for several industrial applications, thereby propelling the market to clock CAGR of ~9% during 2020 – 2030. The valuation is projected to climb to touch US$ 750 Mn globally by the end of 2027.
Key Findings of Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Study
Growing Need for High-Speed Internet Connectivity Boosts Deployment
Integration of FBG amplifiers with optical network devices is the key backbone for telecom players and numerous other companies to offer high-end internet connectivity. Growing efforts of these players to meet the demand for high-speed internet connection for commercial and enterprise application are boosting revenue creation for the fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. This is also expected to catapult optical sensor as a prominent segment in the market in the foreseeable future. The adoption of EDFAs and hybrid fiber amplifiers such as L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA) is gaining traction.
Advances in Photonics Drive Revenue Prospect
There is a growing demand for high-end fiber optic sensor technologies in various industrial domains. Aside from the traditional telecom industry, the demand for high-end photonics in oil and gas industry, aerospace, and smart textile manufacturing is also expected to boost opportunity generation for manufacturers. Advances in FBG technologies might enable players to offer customized filter profile. These are expanding the horizon for players to grow their revenues during the forecast period. Gain Flattening Filters (GFF) based on fiber Bragg grating technology are gaining traction in advanced optical fiber communication technologies.
Emerging Demand in Oil and Gas Industry Help Companies to Offset COVID Impacts
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the consequent outbreaks to this day in several regions of the world have caused wide-ranging impediments to the production and supply dynamics in the fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. In the light of the health pandemic, companies are rapidly realigning their product lines to meet the demand for smart devices in the medical industry. Decline in international trade volumes has also hurt the bottom line of players. The adoption of contingency plans and proactive business continuity strategies will help players prevent and minimize the shocks of the pandemic in the coming months, and gain agility.
Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues
- Growing investments in optical communication networks to meet the demand for high-speed connectivity in enterprises and commercial applications boost market
- Oil and gas industry increasingly adopting these for advances optical sensing in various applications
- Strides made by telecom industries in numerous economies around the world are accelerants to uptake of FBG amplifiers
- Need for improving operations across engineering systems is a key driver for demand
Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market: Key Participants
- TeraXion Inc.
- Technicia Optical Components LLC
- QPS Photronics
- Optical Fiber Solutions
- iXBlue Photonics
- Femto Sensing International
- FBGS Technologies GmbH
- Cybel LLC
- Com&Sens
Medium-voltage Switchgear Market – The global medium-voltage switchgear market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 44 Bn by the end of 2031. Indoor switchgear are considered reliable and safe as compared to outdoor switchgear. However, the high installation cost of indoor switchgear tends to balance out the choice between the two.
Electric Sub-meter Market – The coronavirus pandemic has put majority of the manufacturing and supply channels of electric sub-meters on hold. Companies in the electric sub-meter market are anticipating that the business will witness a rapid recovery post the pandemic. The reopening of several manufacturing facilities is creating job opportunities for workers and is anticipated to revive in 2021.
