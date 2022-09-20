Expanding Packaging Industry to Boost Palletizing Robots Market to US$ 2,405.5 Mn by 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. industrial palletizing robots market is expected to grow at 9.0% CAGR by 2032. The demand in China palletizing robot market is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR in the forecast period. Over 1/4th of Palletizing Robots Sales to Remain Concentrated in Industrial Packaging

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global palletizing robots market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,405.5 Mn in 2032, with the market growing at a standard CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Climbing up from a value of US$ 1,412.1 Mn in 2021, the palletizing robots market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 1,476.8 Mn by the end of 2022. The increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries is driving the growth of this market.

Palletizing robots are flexible and are equipped to palletize different stock keeping units with minimal change over time. These robots are capable of handling heavy loads and optimizing productivity by eliminating repetitive tasks. Palletizing robots also lessen the risks and issues related to industrial accidents like fatigue, distraction, injury, and others.

These properties of the robots popularize the usage of the same in the packaging, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries during the period of observation. Besides, the swift adoption of automation in a variety of factory functions is enhancing the prospects of this market.

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector has altered the way in which consumers shop. It has also increased convenience. The rise of online shopping platforms has also resulted in a surge in the number of warehousing facilities all over the world, which in turn, has led to a lot more opportunities for the target market. With more demands and profitable growth opportunities for packaging companies and parcel retailers due to collaboration with e-commerce giants, the demand for palletizing robots is also expected to rise.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5176

The past few years have witnessed a high demand for single pallet, which is commonly used for retail and warehousing, resulting in smaller box and pallet sizes and robotic palletizers are required to work faster to handle small parcels as compared to larger parcels. Thus, robotic palletizer manufacturers are inventing advanced built-in flexibility that lets users avoid the extra reprogramming costs of the robotic palletizer. All of these factors are expected to promote the market growth of palletizing robots over the forecast period.

"The heightened demand for palletizing robots in the expanding packaging and e-commerce sectors will propel the market growth of the same over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High reprogramming costs may stunt market growth.

The food sector drives the market growth in the United States .

. China is expected to account for about 40% of the market in East Asia .

is expected to account for about 40% of the market in . Germany is predicted to hold about 25% of the market in Europe .

is predicted to hold about 25% of the market in . Distribution centers to record a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2032.

In terms of end use, the industrial packaging segment will dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Krones AG, Brenton, LLC, Remtec Automation, LLC, and DAN-Palletiser A/S., others are some of the major players in the palletizing robots market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on product development and releasing innovative solutions to improve product functions. These businesses are investing more in R&D activities to release better versions of the product and gain a competitive advantage.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5176

More Insights into Palletizing Robots Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global palletizing robots market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (boxes/ cases, bags/ sacks, bundles, others), machine type (articulated robots, collaborative robots), application (factories, distribution centers, fulfillment centers), end use (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics, industrial packaging), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the palletizing robot market in the United States is predicted to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. The country will account for about 70% of the market share in North America in 2022 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during 2022-2032. This growth is attributed to the growing e-commerce sector as well as the high demand for processed food. China and Germany are two other regions that are expected to exhibit remarkable market growth during this period of observation.

Based on segmentation, in terms of application, the distribution centers are expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032 while industrial packaging will lead the market on the basis of end-use during the same period of assessment.

Palletizing Robots Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Boxes/Cases

Bags/Sacks

Bundles

Others

By Machine Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Factories

Distribution Centres

Fulfilment Centres

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5176

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Industrial Automation Domain

Robot Pedestal Market is set to witness healthy growth during 2021-2031 with a projected CAGR of 8-9%

The global vibration control systems market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.94 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 6.2% by 2022-2032

The industrial vacuum cleaners market is anticipated to increase, from US$ 569.1 million in 2022 to US$ 944.81 million in 2032

Dust Control Systems Market is forecast a CAGR of 5.7% to be valued at US$ 35,345.7 Million from 2022 to 2032

The global Material Handling Equipment market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2032

The overall demand for glass tempering systems is poised to grow at 3.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/palletizing-robots-market

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights