Expanding Team at US Headquarters to Help Industries Break Through the Limitations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAra Software has expanded its US presence, adding three members to its team. As more US enterprises begin or continue their Industry 4.0 journey, HanAra's industry experts will provide insights and recommendations to help the process and discrete industry to transform data into actionable intelligence. Based in Austin, Stephen Ames, Omar El-Batouty, and Yvette Jorgensen will help customers improve operational excellence through data management and machine learning solutions.

Ames brings his IoT, security, automation, and data networking experience to the process industry, including Oil and Gas and Manufacturing. Ames' consultative approach mandates that the customers' technology solutions address their specific challenges and unique operating environments. Ames' experience with large-scale integration and technology deployment projects will allow organizations to take advantage of HanAra solutions quickly and easily.

El-Batouty brings his Oil and Gas field experience to HanAra, connecting his passion for technology with the process industry. In both fields, El-Batouty has honed his skills for process improvement and creative problem solving through customer-centric discussions. El-Batouty will work with customers to overcome real-world challenges faced in the field managing communication and analysis tools.

Jorgensen brings years of experience in the Semiconductor and Manufacturing space to HanAra. Jorgensen has demonstrated leadership in driving system performance and efficiencies. From spearheading efforts to establish Korean and Chinese partners and establishing new manufacturing and sales segments, Jorgensen will guide HanAra customers to build a strong technology ecosystem for effective operations.

Hojoon Seo, president of HanAra, explained why the company chose Austin. "The Austin talent pool is one of the reasons we chose Austin to be our US headquarters. With the addition of Ames, El-Batouty, and Jorgensen, HanAra will ensure we connect our proven solutions to US industries. For HanAra, it's about combining our expertise with our customers' expertise to break through the limitations."

About HanAra Software

HanAra connects industry knowledge with innovative technology to provide integrated data management and predictive maintenance solutions. Through the implementation of HanAra solutions, plants yield results including reduced costs, increased efficiencies, and ultimately improved plant safety. HanAra combines solutions with training and care programs to support clients every step of the way.

HanAra is the North American headquarters of South Korean-based BNF Technology. Since 2000, BNF has provided solutions to more than 250 units across two continents to help them achieve operational excellence.

SOURCE HanAra Software

