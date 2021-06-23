Expansive™ Workspace to Reopen Former Coworking Location at 100 South State Street in First Workspace Management Assignment

This will be Expansive's sixth Chicago location, reflecting the company's continued commitment to and belief in the resilience of the Chicago market. It complements three current Loop properties at 73 West Monroe , 318 West Adams , and 211 West Wacker by adding workspace on the busy eastern side, two blocks from Millennium Park. As a 5-floor boutique property, 100 South State offers easy elevator access on a prominent corner location with proximity to seven major metro lines. The addition brings the company's total square footage in Chicago to approximately 350,000.

"As our competitors have closed doors and stopped paying landlords during the pandemic, we've been able to demonstrate that Expansive is the most stable player in the flexible office industry by enhancing our nationwide network with locations like 100 South State," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Expansive. "The last year gave us new appreciation for low profile, low density buildings like this. Its outstanding location and high-end finish make it a great addition for our clients both in Chicago and across the country."

Expansive's Workspace Management service offers design, development, rental, and management services to help property owners maximize the net operating income and value of their buildings through flexible workspace operations. Leveraging experience and scale from its own portfolio of owned office properties, Expansive's service gives owners a stable partner with expertise operating flex office space and a wide range of choices to create the environment best suited to their business plan. As part of the included amenity package, the property's clients also enjoy access to Expansive's growing nationwide network featuring dedicated, shared, and on-demand workspace as well as meeting facilities, event venues, and storage in 30+ markets.

About Expansive

Expansive, formerly Novel Coworking, offers customizable workspaces where people and companies thrive. Because we believe success is about both business and belonging, Expansive creates productive environments for collaboration and engagement in vibrant, inclusive professional communities. With 44 locations and counting, Expansive leverages unparalleled flexibility, support, and value to help organizations maximize return from their workspace investment. For more information, visit expansive.com.

