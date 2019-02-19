Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Inks First-Ever Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The top cruise travel agency franchise in North America, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, has just announced the signing of its first multi-unit franchise agreement. The multi-unit agreement will bring three new locations to Georgia over the next several years. Folded into an overall growth vision for the brand, the new multi-unit franchise opportunity provides motivated entrepreneurs an opportunity for aggressive business expansion. As Expedia CruiseShipCenters continues to expand its presence in North America, the company is on track to reach its goal of opening 500 North American locations in both Canada and the United States over the next five years.

The Georgia multi-unit agreement is spearheaded by husband and wife team, Wil and Ayten Mauk. The long-time residents of Atlanta will debut three new locations throughout the state by 2023. The first location is currently in development in the Dunwoody area and is slated to open April 2019. The new locations will join five existing Expedia CruiseShipCenters locations throughout Georgia in Alpharetta, Lakeland, Lawrenceville, Roswell and Sugar Hill.

"We could not be more excited to open our new locations throughout our home state. We wanted a career that combined our love for travel with the challenge of taking on an entrepreneurial role," said Ayten. "With a well-known brand like Expedia Group, paired with the value of having a storefront to interact with our customers, we feel well-positioned to help our community plan their perfect vacation."

Expedia CruiseShipCenters opened 22 new franchise locations and welcomed over 2,000 new Vacation Consultants in 2018. Riding this wave of success, Expedia CruiseShipCenters plans to open even more locations this year with a particular focus on the southeast.

"It is an exciting time to join the Expedia CruiseShipCenters family. After more than 30 years, our proven system has evolved to suit franchise partners interested in building an empire with our multi-unit franchise opportunity. As the cruise industry continues to surge, our Centers are able to meet the demand in the market," said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. "We are continuing our expansion into more communities across the country, and we are seeking both single and multi-unit owners like the Mauk's who want to pursue entrepreneurship in a retail business that they are passionate about."

With the cruise travel industry expected to continue its rise throughout 2019, Expedia CruiseShipCenters' growth is in part driven by this continued demand. According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) report, more than 30M passengers are expected to cruise in 2019- a 34% increase from five years prior. Additionally, 24 new ocean, river and specialty ships are scheduled to debut this year, with more than 125 new ships coming online between now and 2027.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Expedia CruiseShipCenters visit www.expediafranchise.com.

About Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters provides exceptional value and expert advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations through its network of over 270 points of sale. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, the company's more than 6,000 Vacation Consultants sell a wide range of vacation products including cruises, flights, hotels, vacation packages, tours, excursions and more. The company has been navigating spectacular vacation experiences for customers across North America for over 30 years. For more information on Expedia CruiseShipCenters, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia and CruiseShipCenters are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman PR, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Related Links

http://www.cruiseshipcenters.com

