Expedia Group to Participate in the 2019 Phocuswright Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in the Phocuswright Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, November 21st, 2019. Mark Okerstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Center Stage Executive Interview beginning at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET. To access the presentations, register for a complimentary online conference ticket by visiting https://www.phocuswrightconference.com/Live-Stream. Presentations can be viewed real-time or accessed on-demand through March 31, 2020.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the world's travel platform. We help knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

© 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

SOURCE Expedia Group

Related Links

http://www.expediagroup.com

