Expedia Group to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ : EXPE ) will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 6th, 2018. Mark Okerstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Pickerill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will hold a question and answer session beginning at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ : EXPE ) is the world's travel platform. We help knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, VRBO®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Wotif®, lastminute.com.au®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Hotwire®, Classic Vacations®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, Expedia Local Expert®, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, SilverRail Technologies, Inc., ALICE and Traveldoo®. For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.

