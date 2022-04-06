Expedia releases a summer travel cheat sheet, revealing cheapest times to fly

With summer vacation FOMO taking hold, Expedia offers a look at the season's trending destinations and tips for helping travelers get more out of their summer trips, including how to score the season's cheapest fares.

"People are ready to make their summer vacations happen no matter what," said Christie Hudson, senior public relations manager for Expedia. "With many travel restrictions easing over the past month, travelers have been inspired to dust off their bucket lists and get a jumpstart on planning. Prices are already reflecting that pent-up demand, so timing is going to be key for getting the best deal."

Summer hotspots

These are some of the trending destinations travelers are eyeing for summer getaways, based on recent spikes in flight searches1:

Beach bliss: Bali (+35%), Maldives (+25%), Santorini (+20%), Los Angeles (+20%), Bar Harbor (+20%)

(+35%), (+25%), Santorini (+20%), (+20%), Bar Harbor (+20%) U.S. city breaks: Chicago (+40%), Houston (+55%), Washington, D.C. (+35%), Austin (+30%), New York City (+30%)

(+40%), (+55%), (+35%), (+30%), (+30%) Adventures abroad: Singapore (+60%), Stockholm (+35%), Ontario (+35%), Berlin (+30%), Dubai (+20%)

National and state parks and other outdoor destinations are expected to remain popular this summer as top road-trip destinations, including Mount Rushmore, Banff and Yellowstone National Park.

Best times to travel this summer2

August is the cheapest month to fly, with average ticket prices (ATPs) nearly 10% lower compared to July and 5% cheaper than June.

The most expensive day to fly is July 1 st , the Friday prior to the July 4 th holiday, when average ticket prices are 25% higher than average for summer months.

, the Friday prior to the holiday, when average ticket prices are 25% higher than average for summer months. Between June and August, the highest ATPs are generally found on Fridays and the cheapest tend to occur on Tuesdays.

Where to fly under $350 roundtrip2

These are a few of the cities where average ticket prices are below $350 for the summer months:

Fort Lauderdale Toronto Tampa San Antonio Houston Austin Providence Myrtle Beach Kelowna Nashville New Orleans Charleston

Expert tips for booking this summer's getaway

Book early and book smart: As with demand, prices will likely increase as the months go by, making last-minute deals harder to find. Travelers should lock in plans early by using "free cancellation" filters on Expedia and choosing flights with waived change fees. While it may be tempting to save a few dollars by choosing restrictive basic economy or saver fares, selecting flexible options will not only save travelers money in the long run but also ensure peace of mind as plans can change. Be flexible with dates: When viable, travelers should remain flexible with their travel dates. For instance, choosing a weekday over a weekend or avoiding traveling over the holidays can yield savings. Use fare calendars and create price alerts to track pricing and snag a deal. Bundle to save: More likely than not, travelers will need airfare, hotel and sometimes a rental car for a single trip. Booking them together – also known as bundling – on Expedia can save travelers hundreds of dollars. Get more with membership: The easiest way to save is by signing up for a free Expedia Rewards account, unlocking access to member pricing of 10% off or more on thousands of hotels. Additionally, members collect points to save on future travel and earn exclusive perks and benefits at top-rated properties around the world.

1Summer hotspots are destinations that saw spikes in flight searches during March for travel between June 1 – August 31, 2022. Search growth compares the first week of March to the last week of March.

2Best time to travel and where to go under $350 roundtrip based on average ticket prices booked through March 28, 2022 for travel between June 1 – August 31, 2022. List is arranged by price, lowest to highest, ranging from $275 – $345.

