Expedia's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Offers for the First Time Up To 50 Percent Off Flights and 90 Percent Off Hotels in the Expedia App

Nov. 19, 2018 -- Expedia.com® for the first time is offering up to 50 percent off flights in addition to amazing hotel coupons including an extra 75 percent off online and 90 percent off redeemable in the Expedia App, plus more great discounts on packages and activities during its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday have historically been more for big retailers selling packaged goods, and not necessarily a big moment in time to sell travel," says Aaron Price, head of marketing for Brand Expedia. "We know consumers are increasingly interested in spending money on experiences over material goods, which is likely why we've seen a rise in travel offerings during this key time. Each year we have gotten stronger and stronger at delivering amazing travel deals to meet that demand, and this year we've worked hard to source more than five times as many deals from our travel partners as we've had in years past."

Consumers take advantage of Black Friday discounts to get away ASAP

While some travelers are booking spring break or summer travel for the following year, the majority are treating themselves to near-term trips during a very busy and sometimes expensive season. Based on 2017 data from Expedia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, here's what travelers leveraged the deals to book1:

End-of-year travel: In 2017, more than half of the flights booked during Black Friday weekend were for trips that took place before the end of the year.

In 2017, more than half of the flights booked during Black Friday weekend were for trips that took place before the end of the year. Holiday trips: About 1 in 5 of the trips booked during Black Friday weekend 2017 were for travel during the Christmas and New Year's Eve timeframe ( Dec. 21, 2017 – Jan. 1, 2018 )

About 1 in 5 of the trips booked during Black Friday weekend 2017 were for travel during the Christmas and New Year's Eve timeframe ( – ) Last-minute getaways: More than a quarter of the hotel nights booked during Black Friday weekend 2017 were for last-minute travel (between 5 and 14 days out).

More than a quarter of the hotel nights booked during Black Friday weekend 2017 were for last-minute travel (between 5 and 14 days out). Winter sun & city fun: Top destinations booked by US travelers during Black Friday weekend 2017 include Orlando , Las Vegas , New York , Cancun and San Diego .

"What this tells us is that U.S. travelers are taking advantage of these amazing deals on flights, hotel and packages to get away ASAP. The top destinations provide even more color, showing travelers are taking trips to the theme parks in Orlando, seeking out holiday sun in Cancun and southern California, and treating themselves to a weekend of entertainment in Vegas," says Price.

Expedia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Expedia's biggest travel sale of the year officially kicks off Friday, November 23 at 9:00 a.m. PST and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on Cyber Monday. These coupons are available for a limited time while supplies last, so customers need to act fast! And even if you miss a coupon, there are still amazing deals all over the site for hotels, activities, cruises, car rentals and vacation packages.

Black Friday

Coupon 1: $100 off $200 flights

off flights

Coupon 2: 75% off standalone hotels

75% off standalone hotels

Coupon 3: $500 off $1,000 vacation packages

off vacation packages

Coupon 4: $25 off $50 activities

off activities

Coupon 5: 10% off standalone hotels

10% off standalone hotels Cyber Monday – Most Cyber Monday coupons are available for a limited time while supplies last, however there are three amazing coupons that will refresh every hour from 9 a.m. PST to 3 p.m. PST . So, if you miss out on one, you can keep coming back.

Most Cyber Monday coupons are available for a limited time while supplies last, however there are three amazing coupons that will refresh every hour from . So, if you miss out on one, you can keep coming back. Coupon 1: $100 off $200 flights – this coupon will refresh every hour from 9 a.m. PST to 3 p.m. PST

off flights –

Coupon 2: 90% off in the Expedia App – this coupon will refresh every hour from 9 a.m. PST to 3 p.m. PST

90% off in the Expedia App –

Coupon 3: 50% off standalone hotels – this coupon will refresh every hour from 9 a.m. PST to 3 p.m. PST

50% off standalone hotels –

Coupon 4: 10% off standalone hotels

10% off standalone hotels

Coupon 5: $100 off $1,000 vacation packages

off vacation packages

Coupon 6: $100 off $200 activities

Travelers can access all of the amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals by visiting the sale homepage and on the award-winning Expedia app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices for free in the App Store and Google Play. For more information on how to redeem desktop and mobile coupons, visit the Expedia Viewfinder blog.

1Data based on flight, hotel and package demand from November 24-27, 2017 for a travel period of November 28, 2017-September 30, 2018.

