Expedient Announces VMworld 2019 Schedule of Events

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a cloud computing and data center infrastructure as a service provider, today announced that it will exhibit at VMworld 2019, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, August 25 – 29.

The 2019 conference marks Expedient's debut as an exhibitor at VMware's annual thought leadership event for cloud infrastructure and technology professionals, and comes on the heels of Expedient being named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year at the 2018 VMware Partner Innovation Awards.

Expedient's Solutions Exchange booth presence will include multiple workstations where Expedient's technical experts will consult with show attendees and showcase its Enterprise Cloud platform, comprised of the full stack of VMware Cloud Provider technologies and containing first of its kind technical integrations such as self-service, automated Kubernetes cluster deployment.

Expedient executives and technical leaders are also headlining five VMworld sessions:

On Monday, August 26, Expedient presents two vBrown Bags: John White, Expedient's Chief Innovation Officer, will showcase his first native cloud app built entirely on AWS infrastructure, while Mike Morris, Expedient's Manager of Solutions Architecture, provides a basic overview of using Terraform with vCloud Director.

On Tuesday, August 27, White headlines two sessions: first, he leads a session that lifts the veil on Expedient's trajectory of success as a VMware Cloud Verified managed services provider and reveals the recipe that led Expedient to be named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year. Following that, White joins a panel of VMware technical leadership and industry experts to answer expert technical and strategic questions about VMware Cloud architecture, strategies, and successful market penetration.

On Wednesday, August 28, Expedient Solutions Architect Brent Meadows demonstrates live how easy it is to deploy a Kubernetes cluster using vCloud Director and Container Service Extension.

Throughout the course of the week, Chief Innovation Officer White will also participate in sessions alongside data protection partner Cohesity and on Wednesday, August 28, will participate in a live ActualTech EcoCast from the VMworld show floor.

And, ensuring that VMworld 2019 is not all work and no play, Expedient is also one of just twenty Solutions Exchange Hall Crawl sponsors, and will be offering the best of California's craft beer and San Francisco's famous It's-It ice cream bars at its booth #1657 during the Tuesday night Hall Crawl from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm PST. Additionally, Expedient is co-sponsoring exclusive evening events at the San Francisco Giants and a private performance of the Broadway hit HAMILTON.

For more information about Expedient's slate of activities at VMworld 2019, visit go.expedient.com/VMworld2019 or visit Expedient at Booth #1657 during expo hours.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient's solutions and services ease clients' transition to the cloud, enabling them to focus on strategic business innovation while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient's cloud infrastructure is deployed worldwide; Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

SOURCE Expedient

