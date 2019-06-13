Expense Reporting Best Practices Seminar: Integrate IRS Requirements into your Organization's T&E Policy (New York, NY, United States - June 26-27, 2019)

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expense Reporting Best Practices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With companies everywhere eyeing the bottom line, insistence on compliance with travel & entertainment policy is becoming more commonplace. What's more, the IRS has also been taking an equally harsh stance, so compliance must now not only be to the company policies but also IRS rules. Otherwise, you could end up answering not only to the CFO but also the IRS-and that is truly ugly.

In this seminar, we'll examine best practices as they relate to the expense reimbursement process; practices that will not only keep your Travel & Entertainment (T&E) expenses in control but will also keep you in compliance with IRS regulations. In fact, we'll start with an intensive review of what the IRS requires of an expense reimbursement policy in order for your company to maintain an accountable plan. We'll also identify other best practices every organization needs to use in order to have an effective policy. And we'll share data showing exactly what other companies are doing with regards to expense reimbursements.

We'll then move on to discuss creating an effective policy and addressing the common problems many companies encounter. These issues were selected based on feedback from hundreds of professionals just like you. And we won't shirk from addressing the newer services, such as Lyft, Uber, Airbnb and others. AP Now research shows most companies are using these services but few have set guidelines for them. We'll share some best practice approaches for the use of these services.

The last part of the seminar will focus on the ugly, but prevalent, issue of expense reimbursement fraud. It is a widespread issue that most organizations turn a blind eye to. We'll discuss the many, many different types of T&E fraud and show you how to combat each type. Before closing we'll discuss the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the T&E implications.

This inter-active session will be filled with real-life examples and attendees will have the opportunity to not only interact with other attendees but see how they'd treat different delicate situations.

Learning Objectives:



After this session, you will be able to:

Integrate IRS requirements into your organization's T&E policy

Create processes to address use of new services such as Uber, Lyft, Airbnb etc.

Develop tactics to reduce the number of employees submitting expense reports late

Build a policy that deals with employee misuse or abuse of the travel and entertainment policy

Incentivize managers to approve in a more timely and appropriate manner

Identify common expense reimbursement frauds some employees employ

Implement strong controls to deter expense reimbursement fraud

Create a tight T&E policy that will prevent misconceptions about your T&E policy

Craft a strong travel and entertainment policy

Identify issues missing from your current policy

Address effectively all the issues that should be included in an suitable corporate travel policy

Create an appropriate auditing process of employee expense reports

Effectively update your existing policy

Pinpoint weak language in your current policy and tighten it to stop cash leaks

Eliminate common expense reimbursement headaches

Who Should Attend:



Accounts payable manager

Accounts payable director

Accounts payable supervisor

Accounting manager

Controller

Assistant controller

Accounts payable associate

Accountant

Accounting manager

Disbursements manager

Assistant accounts payable manager

T&E professionals

Expense reporting professionals

T&E manager

Agenda:



Day 1

Registration Process

Session Start Time



Best Practices to Ensure Compliance with IRS Regs

The guidelines to ensure an accountable plan

Reimbursing when employees fly their own planes for company travel

Your reporting responsibilities if you reimburse above the IRS guidelines

Documentation Requirements

Use of per diems

Best Practices to Ensure an Efficient and Fraud Resistant Policy

Which is preferable: Per Diems or actual expenses

Addressing the issue of cards and cash advances

Addressing the company card vs. personal card issue

Who should get the loyalty points

Creating an effective review policy

Common Expense Reimbursement Issues and How to Handle Them

Handling problems caused the traveler

Addressing problems raised by lack of management attention and review

Dealing with other reimbursement issues

T&E Policy and Reimbursement Process Improvement Tips

Throughout the session: Several Mini T&E Process Case Studies: What Would You Do

Creating An Efficient and Effective Travel Policy

Developing the basics of a strong policy

Building the travel and reimbursement policy framework

Effecting the reimbursement policy

Addressing the hotels, meals and travel policy

Creating an effective and efficient verification and review practices

What Do Other Companies Like Yours Have in Their Policy

How other companies deal with add on services for transportation (seat upgrades etc.)

How other companies deal with lodging

How other companies deal with food and beverage reimbursements, including liquor

How other companies set tipping policies

How other companies deal with conflicts, complaints, and exceptions

Dealing the Issues Created by Disruptive Services Including Uber, Lyft, Airbnb etc. [Note: This section is based on survey results of close to 400 companies]

What companies are doing (and not doing) regarding use of Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing/ride hailing services

What companies are doing (and not doing) regarding use of Airbnb and other P2P lodging services

What to look for when you see Venmo on an expense report

Addressing the Headaches around Documentation and Receipts

Why the detailed meal receipt matters and should you get it

Who requires the detailed meal receipts

The problems with receipts scanned on smartphones

Checking all the documentation: Is it really necessary

Other documentary requirements

Several Mini T&E Process Case Studies: What Would You Do



Day 2



Greet, review previous day's topics/answer questions



Dealing with Expense Reimbursement Fraud

Why shenanigans hurt an organization

Problems solved by the detailed meal receipt

Other T&E frauds

Best practices to address employee game playing on expense reports

Improving the Expense Report Approval Process

How best practice review process should work

How the review process works for many

Why don't managers review effectively

Other review issues

Policy Compliance

The issue of uniform compliance

What goes wrong when compliance isn't uniform

How to improve compliance

Ethics, FCPA and T&E

An ethics policy

An explanation of FCPA and how T&E fits in

What to look for on an expense report when looking for bribes or other corrupt payments

Mini T&E Fraud Case Studies: What Would You Do



Concluding Remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szlo11

