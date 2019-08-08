Experian acquires MyHealthDirect, strengthening leadership position in patient access and engagement

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian, the global information services company, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MyHealthDirect, which offers a digital care coordination platform that optimizes scheduling for providers, payers, and consumers. This acquisition further solidifies Experian's position as a leading provider of solutions that simplify the financial and administrative aspects of healthcare—making tasks like scheduling, registration and check-in smoother, cost estimates more accurate, and insurance coverage easier to verify.

"Experian Health's mission is to use data-driven insight to connect and simplify healthcare for all," said Jennifer Schulz, Experian Group President overseeing Experian Health. "Joining with MyHealthDirect will further propel how we deliver on that mission, giving us the potential to evolve our front-end patient access and patient engagement capabilities by creating solutions that improve consumer convenience while optimizing care across healthcare providers."

MyHealthDirect's intuitive technology guides patients to the right care and enables real-time scheduling through any digital access channel: on the web, in call centers, and in provider offices. Their systems facilitate more timely access to care, meeting consumer demand for self-service while creating efficiencies for clients. MyHealthDirect customers enjoy call center efficiencies through automated management of appointment inventory, increasing appointment and referral rates, reducing appointment "no-shows," and enhancing the overall patient experience.

"MyHealthDirect and Experian will realize mutual benefits around market expansion, product development and enhancement, and best in class data solutions," said Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect. "We are also looking forward to the resources Experian brings to the table, which will accelerate the development of very unique products and capabilities that will clearly differentiate Experian from others in the category."

"Across all of our businesses, Experian puts the consumer first," said Schulz. "That mindset drives the solutions we bring to clients and consumers because when you get that right, everything else falls into place. MyHealthDirect has been operating on that same premise, and together we will bring to market the solutions that connect and simplify healthcare."

About Experian Health

At Experian Health, we collaborate with more than 3,400 hospitals and 7,300 other healthcare organizations representing 500,000-plus providers — almost 60 percent of the market — to provide data-driven platforms to empower our clients to make smarter business decisions, boast a better bottom line and foster stronger patient relationships. Our industry-leading solutions include revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement and care management.

Part of Experian, the world's leading information services company, our Experian Health business is known for its patient access heritage, advanced data insights and patent-pending Touchless Workflow™ which help providers, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities power opportunities in today's consumer-driven healthcare environment.

Experian has 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

For more information about Experian Health, visit http://www.experianhealth.com. Learn more about Experian at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About MyHealthDirect

MyHealthDirect, a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, partners with many of the nation's largest health systems and health plans to make it easy for people to access healthcare. Our intuitive technology guides consumers to the right care and enables real-time scheduling through any access channel: on the web, in call centers, and in provider offices. Through our consultative services, we bring insights and actionable analytics to our customers, improving outcomes and enhancing the patient experience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Greg Young/Sandra Bernardo

Experian Public Relations

Greg.young@experianinteractive.com

Sandra.bernardo@experianinteractive.com

SOURCE Experian

Related Links

http://www.experian.com

