Experian announces financial inclusion campaign

Experian's goal is to inspire and empower the more than 100 million thin-file (four or less trade lines) consumers in the United States who may not have access to quality credit to try Experian Boost™ - a revolutionary, free online financial tool that allows consumers to add positive payment history from utility and telecommunications accounts directly into their Experian credit file for an opportunity to increase their credit scores instantly. Only Experian offers consumers direct control over a credit file with the ability to immediately affect their credit scores.

"At Experian, our fundamental mission is to help consumers establish their creditworthiness. This is critical because a subprime credit score will cost the average U.S. consumer approximately $200,000 more throughout the course of their lifei," said Jeff Softley, president of Experian Consumer Services. "We believe partnering with Hill Harper, such a respected activist, will help us reach consumers across the country with credit education in a way that inspires Americans to want to better manage their credit profile."

Boost America Ambassador Hill Harper

Harper, currently playing Dr. Marcus Andrews on the ABC drama "The Good Doctor," is known for his activism promoting financial literacy and his bestselling financial books including "The Wealth Cure: Putting Money in Its Place." Today, he will be in Detroit at his Roasting Plant coffee shop to talk "credit over coffee" with local residents. Over the next few months, Harper will address credit management via speaking engagements, social media, blog posts, and videos.

To follow Harper and be a part of the discussion, go to www.experian.com/boostamerica and follow hashtag #BoostAmerica. Consumers can also engage with Harper during Experian's Twitter #CreditChat on May 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PT.

"I'm always excited to empower Americans by helping to increase their financial literacy and, now with this campaign, bring awareness to the importance of credit scores in our lives," says Harper. "With more than half of U.S. consumers (56%) having a low credit score, the time is right for an education campaign focused on credit literacy and that shows how tools like Experian Boost can benefit individuals."

Consumer impact of Experian Boost

Since the Experian Boost launch in March, results show:

Cumulatively, more than 3 million points have been added to FICO Scores via Experian Boost

Nearly two-thirds of consumers who completed the initial Experian Boost process increased their FICO Score

Among those who increased their FICO Score, the average score increase has been more than 13 points, and 13% moved up in credit score category

How to use Experian Boost

Consumers can visit www.experian.com/boost and sign up for a free membership with Experian. Once they have an account, they can grant permission for Experian Boost to connect to their online bank accounts to identify utility and telecommunications payments. When the consumer verifies the data and confirms that they want it added to their Experian credit file, an updated FICO® Scoreii is delivered in real timeiii.

