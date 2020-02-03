Experian Health awarded KLAS Category Leader ranking in Revenue Cycle-Contract Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management products that include claims management, payer contract management and patient collections, today announced that it has been awarded the Category Leader KLAS designation for Revenue Cycle-Contract Management in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

KLAS, a global research and insights firm addressing the healthcare IT (HIT) industry, awards a Category Leader designation to those vendor solutions that help healthcare organizations provide better patient care. It is reserved for vendor solutions that lead select market segments in which at least two products meet a minimum level of KLAS Konfidence.

"We take pride in this designation as it shows leading levels of satisfaction in our product and in the working relationship that we have with clients," said Merideth Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Revenue Cycle Solutions at Experian Health. "We're committed to innovation and providing quality products and services to our clients aimed at optimizing their revenue cycle and strengthening relationships with their payers."

Experian Health has been helping organizations improve payer contract management and performance for more than 20 years. Its Contract Manager validates reimbursement accuracy, manages the appeals process, recovers underpayments, and evaluates contract results to negotiate more favorable terms with payers.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

KLAS was founded with a desire to help providers, and now payers, find transparency in the healthcare IT marketplace. To see the 2020 report, go to: https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629

Experian Health will be showcasing its latest revenue cycle solutions at the HIMSS 20 Global Conference and Exhibition March 9-13 in Orlando. Visit booth #2741 for demos and more information. To learn more about Experian Health Revenue Cycle solutions, visit https://www.experian.com/healthcare/solutions/revenue-cycle-management-solution.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About Experian Health

At Experian Health, we collaborate with more than 3,200 hospitals and 10,000 other healthcare organizations representing 500,000 plus providers — almost 60 percent of the market — to provide data-driven platforms to empower our clients to make smarter business decisions, boast a better bottom line and foster stronger patient relationships. Our industry-leading solutions include revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement and care management.

Part of Experian, the world's leading information services company, our Experian Health business is known for patient access heritage, advanced data insights and patent-pending Touchless Workflow™ to help providers, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities power opportunities in today's consumer-driven healthcare environment.

Experian has 16,500 people operating across 39 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

For more information about Experian Health, visit http://www.experianhealth.com. Learn more about Experian at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

