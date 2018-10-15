Experian helps organizations maximize the potential of their data through the power of machine learning

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Experian® announced an update to its PowerCurve® decisioning platform that will enable deployment of advanced analytics-driven decisioning more easily, to help organizations maximize the potential of their data. According to recent research from Experian, more than half of businesses across the globe struggle to make consistent customer decisions. Now PowerCurve, with integrated machine learning capabilities, will allow them to make the most of the insights from their data to create better outcomes for their customers.

"Clients continue to make heavy investments in new data and advanced analytical capabilities with the expectation of significant return," said Steve Wagner, global managing director of Decision Analytics for Experian. "We're committed to a culture of technology and innovation that transforms interactions between businesses and consumers. With the updates to our PowerCurve decisioning platform and incorporation and deployment of machine learning capabilities, businesses will see lift in performance while remaining agile, secure and competitive."

PowerCurve, which is used by Fortune 500 companies across the globe, is a platform to help businesses make analytically driven decisions and adopt the most effective decision management strategies across the entire Customer Life Cycle. This latest PowerCurve® Strategy Management release will allow machine learning models to be executed within the decision process flow. It includes plug-ins to support emerging advanced analytic platforms and languages, with other plug-ins added over time so clients can adopt and change their use of model building tools as they wish. The platform also will continue to satisfy compliance requirements and provide the necessary governance and explainability that is essential in today's regulated markets.

"There are many disruptive forces in the market, and we want to help businesses address those. Technology is a first step," Wagner said. "We believe the power of data, analytics and technology can lead to businesses making the right decisions that positively impact consumers."

Experian, which recently was named by Forbes magazine as one of the top most innovative companies in the world, is identifying ways to bring technology and new sources of data together to help businesses solve their challenges and provide stronger customer experiences. Through Experian DataLabs, data scientists around the globe are working to enable breakthrough data experimentation and innovation, with predictive analytics currently being a significant focus. In addition, Experian recently joined more than 80 of the world's most innovative fintech companies presenting their latest solutions at FinovateFall held in New York City.

To learn more about PowerCurve and the latest update, visit www.experian.com/powercurve.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts: Kristie Galvani Scott Anderson Rubenstein Public Relations Experian Public Relations 1 212 805 3005 1 714 830 3185 kgalvani@rubensteinpr.com scott.n.anderson@experian.com

SOURCE Experian

Related Links

http://www.experian.com

