Experian offers its data products on the newly launched AWS Data Exchange

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian's data products will now be available in AWS Data Exchange, a new service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy for AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

Millions of AWS customers will now be able to discover and license a selection of Experian data products via the AWS Marketplace, giving them a self-serve mechanism to find, procure, and use the data they need in a cloud-native way to drive and improve their business analytics.

Experian data insights present organisations of all shapes and sizes with a unique perspective, arming them with all the information they need to understand the markets they operate in and deliver much better outcomes for their customers.

The selection of products available, which contain no Personally Identifiable Information (PII), will empower them to take business critical decisions, based on demographic information and customer characteristics.

Brian Cahalane, Experian Director of Strategic Alliances, EMEA, said: "Customers are increasingly expecting frictionless, self-serve environments and AWS Data Exchange connects businesses and providers via a seamless process to quickly satisfy the needs of both parties.

"Experian data sets can help businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to unlock their potential. Our vision is to be known as the provider of choice for customers who want to harness the power of our data via the AWS cloud."

Chris Casey, General Manager, BD, AWS Data Exchange, said: "The availability of Experian's high-quality data sets on AWS Data Exchange will help AWS customers worldwide make more informed decisions and innovate faster in just a couple of clicks.

"Customers who run analytics and machine learning at scale on AWS have been asking for high-quality data sets that help them grow their business across new geographies and market segments, and we are delighted that Experian's data can now help complement these workloads."

Millions of AWS customers can now access Experian data directly via the AWS Marketplace today. Click here to see the range of over 100 data products available.

