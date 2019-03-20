Experian releases annual inclusion and diversity report

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Experian® released its second annual inclusion and diversity report, which highlights the company's commitment to creating the most diverse and inclusive employee base possible. According to the company's 2018 The Power of You report, 89 percent of employees across North America agree that creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is at the forefront of Experian's values.

"We believe that embracing a truly inclusive culture, where everyone has a real sense of belonging, is critical to building a diverse workforce and fostering innovation," said Craig Boundy, chief executive officer of Experian North America. "We don't just encourage inclusion at Experian, we celebrate it."

Experian prides itself on supporting a positive work environment for its employees. This led to the launch of The Power of You, a companywide initiative that aims to provide transparency into its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Progressive policies in areas like female empowerment, flexible working, paid parental leave and Experian clubs ensure that employees can flourish and feel a sense of pride about working for Experian.

As a natural next step in The Power of You, the company launched Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which included more than 900 active participants in 2018. These company-supported networks are set up and run by employees and provide support through a strong sense of community and connection. Employees from across the company have actively embraced the ERGs, participating in events and initiatives that recognized Diwali, Lunar New Year, Hispanic Heritage Month, International Women's Day, Pride and Veterans Day, among others.

"Creating a better tomorrow starts within the company, and that's why we're committed to diversity and inclusion," added Justin Hastings, chief human resources officer of Experian North America. "We search the globe for the very best people so we can innovate and meet the needs of our increasingly diverse clients. Drawing on this collective strength is what truly makes us a top workplace."

The report also highlights an uptick in employee volunteer time. Employees spent more than 12,500 hours volunteering at more than 700 charitable organizations in 2018. In addition, employees helped raise more than $23,000 in donations for those impacted by Hurricane Florence and packed nearly 10,000 meals with Rise Against Hunger for people facing food scarcity.

The company also announced the launch of the Experian Hardship Fund to help U.S. employees facing financial adversity. The program provides grants to employees who need financial assistance due to a traumatic life event, such as a natural disaster, accident or illness.

Experian has received a number of high-profile employer awards over the years, including being named the #1 Top Workplace in Orange County, Calif., by the Orange County Register. And for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine recognized Experian as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

A copy of this year's report can be found here.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Scott Anderson

Experian Public Relations

1 714 830 3185

scott.n.anderson@experian.com

SOURCE Experian

Related Links

https://www.experianplc.com

