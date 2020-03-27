COSTA MESA, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian North America has issued the following statement in support of today's historic CARES Act.

Craig Boundy, CEO of Experian North America:

"These unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Experian supports the signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). We are encouraged by this historic effort to protect consumers and businesses alike. The relief bill is a great step toward economic recovery, directly supporting Americans through expanded unemployment coverage and by providing grants and loans to small businesses.

"At Experian, we have an unwavering commitment to help consumers and clients manage through this unprecedented period. We are actively working with financial institutions, lawmakers and regulators on tools and initiatives to protect consumers from potential adverse consequences to credit reports and credit scores as a result of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Additionally, we remain focused on ensuring data integrity as we lead industry initiatives to provide financial institutions methods to clearly identity consumer accounts that are subject to financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and ensure that such information is properly reflected in credit reports and scores.

"We've built a culture of continuous innovation at Experian, from the way we work to the solutions we create. This has formed a workplace where our teams across the world have a sense of purpose, with a collective desire to help change the lives of millions for the better.

"Now, more than ever, this is a crucial role we play as we work to create innovative solutions and tools for consumers and businesses to successfully navigate this evolving financial landscape moving forward.

"Our support of the CARES Act is just one step of many, as we support consumers and customers alike to help bolster the financial ecosystem."

