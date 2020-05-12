Experience 360 Degree Wireless Coverage with Universal Wireless Extender ERP1 by EnGenius

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational wireless networking company, known for delivering future-proof Wi-Fi solutions for consumers and businesses, today introduced the ERP1 - the company's latest universal wireless repeater designed to eliminate wireless dead zones. The new device offers speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps and comes in a low-profile wall-plug. The new wireless repeater significantly extends coverage and helps users overcome common challenges, such as providing a stable internet connection for video streaming, gaming and smart devices, to remote parts of any home.

EnGenius ERP1 AC1300 Wave 2 Wi-Fi Range Extender, a compact dual-band 11AC1300 universal Wi-Fi repeater supporting speeds up to 1.3Gbps. Experience speeds up to 2x faster than 11n repeaters and 360° wireless coverage with high-performance internal antennas. Easily set-up and troubleshoot wireless connectivity in the palm of your hand with the EnWiFi App.

Key Features:

The EnGenius universal wireless range extender meets the growing demands for home wireless connectivity and coverage in an unobtrusive wall-plug design with easy set-up.

Extended Wireless Connectivity Securely: Offers dual-band AC1300 Wave 2 speeds up to 1.3 Gbps (400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps on 5 GHz) for smooth wireless connectivity needed by users of smart devices, video streaming or gaming. It ensures optimal security on networks with WEP and WPA/WPA2 features.

Flexible Set-Up: Easily set-up through WPS sync or the iOS and Android app, EnWiFi. Unlike traditional repeaters, the ERP1 is adaptable to all network needs. Experience the strongest connectivity anywhere with flexible set-up options to seamlessly join your current routers network name (SSID) or create a new network name to connect to. With the optional Ethernet port, the ERP1 can connect directly via the wired Ethernet or join the network wirelessly.

Universal Compatibility: Pairs effortlessly with any existing router or gateway. Simultaneously connect to smart devices, gaming consoles, PCs and more with MU-MIMO for higher speeds while eliminating latency.

Add Wi-Fi anywhere with 360° coverage and quickly connect and stream content without buffering.

The ERP1 is now available for an MSRP of $64.99. Learn more here

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for over 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

