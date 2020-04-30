Experience a Day in the Life of a Barred Owl Family

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's spring nesting season, and Wild Birds Unlimited is partnering again with The Cornell Lab of Ornithology to give everyone something to hoot about with a live Barred Owl Nest Cam. Children and their parents are encouraged to tune into the live streaming video and meet the Barred Owl family, Mama, Daddy, Joy, Kindness and Hope, and to see what a day in the life of a Barred Owl is like.

The Barred Owl Cam is a great way to introduce children to nature while building science skills and their imagination. Children and adults have the opportunity to explore the remarkable lifecycle of these dynamic creatures as they watch the baby owlets open their eyes, stretch their legs and wings, interact with their family and evolve into young owls. It's fun to make observations, such as "What will Dad bring for dinner; a snake, a fish or a mouse? Who will be the first owlet to perch in the nest box window and peer out?" You can learn more about Barred Owls on the Cornell website, All About Birds.

The young owls will leave the nest at approximately four to five weeks of age and remain in the nearby branches until they are able to fly at around 10 weeks of age. Wild Birds Unlimited and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology encourages everyone to stay tuned and guess on which date and time the first owlet will branch. Go here to enter your guess and be entered to win a WBU and Cornell Lab prize pack.

Earlier this year, Mama Barred Owl began checking out the box on February 11, getting her nest ready. She laid three eggs this season from March 9 – 11. As the eggs hatched, we were introduced to Joy and Kindness on April 11 and Hope on the 14. For more than 20 years, Jim Carpenter, Founder & CEO of Wild Birds Unlimited, has hosted the owl box in his wooded backyard. In 2010, we were given a bird's eye view with the addition of a camera.

Joy, Kindness and Hope will stay together throughout the summer and are fed by their parents. The young will strike out on their own in late summer when the parents slowly wean them from feedings. Who will be the first to leave home and venture out on their own? Stay tuned to find out!

