Experience A New Way to Move in The Woodlands

Starting today, you can find their office in the beautiful Maharishi Peace Palace at: 10210 Grogans Mill Rd #262 The Woodlands, TX 77380

In addition to expanding, they recently released their new online booking tool , OBE, which is one distinct way that 3 Men Movers - The Woodlands stands out from the competition. OBE allows you to book your move online from the dog park, while you wait in line at the grocery store, or late at night in between episodes of your latest Netflix show. But wait, there's more: you can choose the time and date of your move, use their "Pick-Your-Price" calendar, add services like packing, and choose the crew you want.

How else does 3 Men Movers - The Woodlands stand by its reputation as the movers Texans love? By living and breathing their MOVIFESTO - these are the promises they make to every customer on every move:

We do what we say. Always. That's right! If we promised you something, we'll stand by it… even if it costs us! We hustle. We wake up earlier than the competition and never drag our feet getting you in and out. We go beyond. Accidents don't happen often on our watch, but if they do, our insurance exceeds state minimum requirements. That means faster fixes and higher payouts to ensure you get what's fair. We don't keep movers that you don't like. That's right - we said it. We believe who moves you matters, and we're only employing the best. We arrive as strangers and leave as friends. Our crews make a big impression with their work and their personalities. New to The Woodlands ? You'll have 3 new friends your first day here. We are The Experts. We're going to ask the right questions to make sure you get what your move needs. Big home? We've got big trucks. On top of getting the right equipment out to your move, the real magic comes with our crews. On average they've got 5 years of experience… and some have up to 20! We know surprises are for birthdays. Not move days. Movers have a bad rap for tacking on hidden fees. Not us! You'll know your charges before we arrive. We respect that your home is sacred. We are going into your sacred space as guests and with that knowledge, we will always honor your home, family and way of life.

At the core, they believe to have great movers, you must start with good people. So if your move to or from The Woodlands is coming up, visit their website for a free quote, book your move entirely online, read an endless amount of moving tips and tricks , and have peace of mind that you're working with the good guys.

For questions please contact:

Kate Sanderlin - Marketing Manager

3 Men Movers

713-771-6683

6853 Southwest Fwy

Houston, TX 77074

kates@3menmovers.com

SOURCE 3 Men Movers

