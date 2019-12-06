Experience a Winter Wonderland and Exciting Recreation in Benzie County, Michigan
Dec 06, 2019
BENZONIA, Mich., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Winter Wonderland is flourishing in picturesque Benzie County, Michigan. Experience the award-winning Crystal Mountain for holiday events and winter experiences on the slopes and along snowy trails. The resort offers skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, fat tire biking and beautiful amenities including a lovely farm-to-table restaurant, children's activities, child care, sensational spa services, indoor pool access, a fitness room, as well as, the ability to relax in front of the fire in a condo or rented vacation home. More Benzie County lodging includes historic hotel rooms, quaint cottages, and Lake Michigan condos perfect for cross country skiing, snowshoeing or snowmobiling experiences by day and relaxing by night in quaint towns and villages. Snowmobilers flock to Benzie County to enjoy over 450 miles of regional connecting trails. Travel on beautiful well-groomed trails on your own snowmobile or a rented snowmobile available at Crystal Adventures. Ice fishing is also popular in Benzie County.
Drive through Benzie County's unique towns and villages to explore the restaurants and shops in Frankfort, Elberta, Beulah, Benzonia, Honor, Thompsonville and Lake Ann. Discover cozy pubs and cafes and savor the flavors of local eateries serving hand crafted donuts, authentic deli sandwiches, white fish dip and gourmet popcorn. Enjoy the friendly banter, events and music regularly featured at craft brew, wine and spirits destinations. Relax at St. Ambrose Cellars winery / meadery, experience hand crafted micro brews and savory bites at Stormcloud Brewing Company, Lake Ann Brewery, Brose Brewery (alongside St. Ambrose) and the new soon-to-be open – Five Shores Brewing in Beulah. Don't miss Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, for award winning spirits, creative food and more.
Get the true flavor of Northern Michigan's relaxed pace and exquisite natural beauty – all waiting for you in Benzie County along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Benzie County is 130 miles north of Grand Rapids, 235 miles north of Detroit, 290 miles north of Chicago, 295 miles north of Fort Wayne and 380 miles north of Indianapolis.
