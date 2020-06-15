Experience AT&T 5G on the Affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G In 327 Markets across the U.S.

DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is making its way to AT&T* with access to AT&T 5G at an irresistible price. Get it for just $10 a month when you add a new line with an eligible unlimited rate plan and purchase on an AT&T installment plan.1 Then use the A71 5G to tap into the power of the AT&T 5G low-band network,2 offering longer ranges of connectivity whether you're at home or on-the-go. Pre-order yours starting June 19 at att.com/galaxya715g with availability in AT&T Stores on July 10. And, for a limited time, customers who order the A71 5G will get a $100 Visa gift card.3

Customers with a 5G device, including the A71 5G, now have more room to explore all 5G has to offer. That's because this week AT&T 5G has expanded into 137 new markets, including Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Nashville and more. With this addition, AT&T is now available in 327 markets across the country, covering over 160 million people with plans to be nationwide this summer. And, access to our 5G network comes at no extra cost for customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite plans. If you're on the AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, you'll also get HBO Max included. For businesses, 5G is also available in the AT&T Business Unlimited Performance4, AT&T Business Unlimited Elite and AT&T Mobile Select Priority - Pooled plans. Customers can access it all on the Galaxy A71 5G – Samsung's most powerful Galaxy A series device yet!

"Our customers are looking for more options when it comes to 5G devices and the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G delivers on cutting edge technology at an affordable price," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "With the introduction of more 5G markets, AT&T customers can experience faster speeds, enhanced experiences and extensive coverage in more places. Together, this smartphone combined with the power of AT&T 5G will take all you do to the next level."

FEATURES

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is a leading 5G smartphone at a great price, while taking full advantage of AT&T's 5G and most advanced LTE networks. The A71 5G has a beautiful 6.7-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED Infinity O-Display5 that provides a vibrant view of pictures, videos, and web content. Plus, you can use the device's feature rich, rear quad camera and the 32MP front camera to capture your favorite memories and selfies. Keep going for hours with the long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery6 and octa-core processor. A premium and slim design rounds out the smartphone for a great set of features at a compelling price.

FIRST RESPONDERS

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is also FirstNet Ready™, which means first responders can use it to tap into the power of FirstNet® - America's public safety communications platform. FirstNet Ready devices are tested and approved to operate with services using the FirstNet LTE network core. This gives public safety access to the critical capabilities that FirstNet enables, like the full power of AT&T's LTE network, including Band 14 spectrum, which serves as a VIP lane for first responders.7

For more information on AT&T 5G, visit att.com/5G. For the latest on how we're using this next generation of wireless technology, head to att.com/5GNews.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

1 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. Ltd. time. Req's new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt. $0 down for well-qual. customers only. $10/mo. after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $30 Activation and other terms apply. See att.com/galaxya715g for details.

2 Requires a compatible plan for 5G connection. Limited AT&T 5G availability. May not be available in your area. For coverage details visit att.com/5Gforyou.

3 Ltd. time. Reward Card offer ends 7/9/20. Req's new line & $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt. For well-qual. customers. $10/mo. after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. Reward card redemption required. $30 Activation and other terms apply.

4 After 50GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

5 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.6" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.

6 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

7 FirstNet Network: Plans sold separately. Limited to eligible public safety entities (first responders and select support personnel). Coverage not available everywhere. Additional restrictions apply. See www.firstnet.com for details.

