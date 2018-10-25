Experience Management Leader Medallia Appoints Roxanne Oulman as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global Experience Management leader, has hired Roxanne Oulman as Chief Financial Officer. During her 25-year career in finance, Oulman served in leadership roles at very high growth, innovative public companies in cloud software, life sciences and consumer product industries.

At Medallia, Oulman will focus on driving profitable growth as the company expands globally and enters new vertical markets.

"Roxanne is a proven public company SaaS CFO, well known to our customer and investor community," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia. "She knows how to lead profitable, innovative companies and will be a super partner as we grow our Experience Management cloud to serve the very best brands in the world. Her customer focus is all too rare in a world class CFO and we are lucky to have Roxanne join our team."

During her 25-year career in finance, Oulman served in leadership roles at CallidusCloud, Thoratec and Zomax. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at CalAmp as an Audit Committee member.

"These are exciting times for Medallia. Experience Management is top of mind with every innovative, progressive brand, and these brands know that they must listen to and act on feedback from their customers and other key stakeholders to be market leaders," said Roxanne Oulman, CFO at Medallia. "The Medallia Experience Cloud™ is designed to capture, analyze and predict customer, employee and citizen intentions, leading to better outcomes for everyone. This creates better products, better services and better governance. No other cloud company has such a profound, far-reaching and relevant proposition."

Stretch added, "I would like to add that we very much appreciate the job well done by our former CFO Mike Kourey. His expert guidance led us through key funding phases, and the good news is we can still tap into Mike's business acumen as he becomes a new advisor to Medallia."

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, achieved records across most key operating and financial metrics in the past year. The company was named a leader in the most recent Forrester Wave and ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

