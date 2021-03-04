Experience Online Events With Real Life Feels In NOWHERE

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWHERE , a new social and events platform that revolutionizes online gathering by offering face-to-face interaction in beautifully designed three-dimensional spaces, is pleased to announce NOWHERE FEST.

NOWHERE aims to restore humanity to the internet, while celebrating the innovators and innovations that have emerged during this difficult and transformational year. Co-produced in partnership with Preview Events, on the anniversary of the WHO's declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's an opportunity to gather with friends and celebrate the brave innovation that has positively propelled us forward. The NOWHERE FEST will take place March 11-13, 2021 offering three days of musical performances, panel discussions, and spontaneous conversations.

With special guests like Robert Siegel and Scott Simon of NPR discussing the future of journalism in the midst of the changes which have been incurred this year and an event highlighting stand-out moments in recent urban culture and innovation from the editors of media sponsor Time Out . Plus performances and panels from comedian Chris Gethard , Shasta Geaux Pop , House of Yes , singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon , and Macy Schmidt of Broadway Sinfonietta , plus so many more. $5 - $100 tickets and information at www.urnowhere.com/fest . The proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts NYC .

Save the date: Thursday March 11, 4-7pm - Exclusive pre-event Press access includes previews of performances and panels from the weekend. 5:15pm press conference , includes a short presentation from the Co-Founders and performances from Andrew McMahon, Chris Gethard and more. Contact [email protected] for credentials; photos and renderings of environments are available here .

NOWHERE is created by the artists and technologists behind the world-class experiences of The Windmill Factory , with an emphasis on fostering intimate and serendipitous engagement online.

"From the rush of attending an electrifying concert to the awe of exploring a spellbinding art installation, we live and breathe to create experiences that uniquely connect audiences. That's why we're beyond thrilled to introduce NOWHERE, the first online event space where you can truly be present, whether feeling the raw energy of a virtual performance or serendipitously vibing with a stranger you just met," raves Jon Morris, NOWHERE CEO.

NOWHERE's notable investors include Shasta Ventures (15 unicorns), Scott Anderson (founder Intersection/Public Records), Rosemary Macedo (co-founder QS Investors), Adam Krellenstein (CTO Symbiont), Robert C. Wolcott, (Founder, TWIN Global & Booth Professor), Adam Berenzweig (CTR labs), The Feast, Art + People, Robert C. Wolcott, Rabbi Irwin Kula, Kristina Libby, Elsewhere, and Passionfruit.

