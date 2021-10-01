Experience Solar in your Community and Across the Country

From Alaska to Hawaii, Maine to Florida, and everywhere in between, visit some of the 1,500+ Solar Sites and 125+ Local Solar Tours across the country, in your state, and near you! This year's National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 20,000 attendees with hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours. The Tour has representation in 49 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia and has a special presence in rural areas and low and middle income (LMI) communities. Stop by the Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours on this year's National Solar Tour to learn how you can be a part of the clean energy solution. RSVP to attend the National Solar Tour at nationalsolartour.org/RSVP .

The National Solar Tour is open to the public, family friendly and most events are free. Whether you are a solar owner, completely new to solar, or somewhere in between – this event is for you. Check out the National Solar Tour map and visit one or several Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites near you and online around the country.

The 2021 National Solar Tour is still accepting Solar Sites for virtual or in person tours through the end of the year. Spread the word to existing solar projects to boost your business, community or state into becoming one of the frontrunners for going solar. Sign up today to host a Solar Site. For questions about the National Solar Tour, contact [email protected] .

More about ASES:

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has over 40 state and regional Chapters, including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter [email protected] and hosts the monthly ASES Webinar Series on a wide variety of energy related topics. The organization will also be hosting the 51st Annual National Solar Conference , SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice, June 21-24, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM. The Call for Participation is open, submit a proposal before November 15 and learn more at ases.org/conference . Learn more about ASES and their programs by signing up for our email list , joining ASES and participating in the ASES Online Community .

